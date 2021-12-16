If everything goes as planned, a public transportation system could be operating in the Golden Isles within a year.
Part of the recommended service includes a bus service from Brunswick to St. Simons Island and an on-call micro transit service in the city and adjacent county neighborhoods.
The service would run 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with shorter hours on Sunday.
Riders will board one of five micro buses on the road downtown and when enough people have boarded the driver will take them to their destinations. Riders can make reservations for their return trip.
The consultant making the presentation recommended the Coastal Regional Commission handle reservations since the organization already has the dispatchers to provide an on-demand bus service that would continue to operate after the city service begins.
The recommended fare is $3 to $5 each way, with multi-ticket and monthly pass options. All fares would be paid in advance or online. No fares would be collected on buses.
The 25-foot bus to St. Simons will also transit from downtown to the shopping center with Winn-Dixie before heading to the island on the hour.
The city’s public works department would maintain the buses.
There is plenty of grant money available to help defray the bulk of the $2 million estimated to establish the service, the consultant said.
Another important way to help fund the service is with the support of the businesses with employees who commute to and from St. Simons Island. The upcoming Local Option Sales Tax negotiations in 2022 could also help determine another funding source.
One factor that could delay the transit systems start up is a shortage of chips for vehicles.
After the transit presentation, Andrew Burroughs, director of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, gave city officials an update on the organization’s five-year master plan. The good news is the system has the capacity to meet the county’s water and sewer needs for the next 20 years barring any major development.
The system has some pipe corrosion problems, and some electrical components are near the end of their expected life span. He estimated the commission will need $189.6 million over the next 20 years.
“This is a plan we can do with minor tweaks,” he said. “We have made substantial progress the last five years.”
After the presentations, city engineer Garrow Alberson updated commissioners on planned improvements to the city’s worst roads. He said the roads were identified during a comprehensive assessment of every city street earlier this year. The assessment helped establish a priority list, with the roads in the worst condition moving to the top of the list for repairs.
Alberson said about 6% of the city’s streets are on the critical list.
Albany Street was formally designated as an honorary street in memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered by three White men who are awaiting sentencing after their convictions. Arbery was described as a “symbol of strength and unity in our community.”
The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Johnny Cason casting the dissenting vote without explanation.
City officials tabled a vote on a short-term rental ordinance after commissioners had questions about enforcement and whether the rental homes were required to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ordinance will be considered again at the second meeting in January, possibly with another public hearing to discuss any changes.
The city seal is city property and should only be used by the city, the neighborhood planning associations, or with permission for city-sponsored or supported events, city officials agreed at the meeting.
City attorney Brian Corry said most violators stop using the city logo when they are sent a cease-and-desist notice.
“Typically, that ends the issue,” he said. “If they don’t stop, the city will pursue any legal remedy available by law.”