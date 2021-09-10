After more than eight years of planning, a public firing range in Camden County is finally open — sort of.
The Two Rivers Gun Range is open weekends only. And only the pistol range is open because of very wet conditions.
Morgan Bundrick, administrative assistant at the gun range, said a grand opening is planned but it won’t be until after the rifle range opens.
Heavy rains have damaged the rifle range berm and the recent rains are adding to the time it will take for the stabilization measures needed.
“We have to wait for the dirt to dry,” she said.
Once the repairs to the rifle range are completed, the complex located on Georgia 110, about one mile north of Georgia 40 in southwest Camden County, will open six days a week.
The pistol range has 20 lanes with distances 15 to 25 yards featuring reactive steel targets. The rifle range will have 12 lanes with distances of 50, 100 and 200 yards featuring digital Kongsberg target systems.
Initially, there were plans for a 1,000 yard rifle range until Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said the range could not cross wetlands.
Annual memberships cost $300 in a one-time payment; $30 a month in 12 monthly payments; and a $10 daily fee for guests of members.
During the time the rifle range is closed, annual members will receive an additional month free (13 months for the price of 12).
The daily non-member rate is $20, but that price currently $10 until the rifle range opens.
Youths ages 16 and younger shoot free as long as they are supervised by an adult at all times.
The range does not currently sell ammunition or rent firearms, but those are possibilities in the future. There are plans to build specific facilities for shotguns, as well as hold specific events for shotguns periodically.
The range will also offer the Steel Target Challenge at the pistol range. All range users must begin from the low ready position.
Hearing and eye protection are required at all times within the canopy of each range. Closed-toed shoes or boots are required and it is recommended shooters do not wear low-cut shirts to avoid being burned by spent brass casings.
Reservations are not accepted but members are given priority for lane use.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays; and once the rifle range opens, hours Tuesday through Friday will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are some caliber and ammunition restrictions that are listed on the shooting range’s website. Go to camdencountyga.gov/1100/Two-Rivers-Gun-Range for more information.