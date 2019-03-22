Shauntia Lewis knew in college she wanted to save the world. At that time, though, she didn’t know how.
“I wanted to go to the highest level of Secret Service. I wanted to jump out of a plane and disappear and nobody know where I was until I popped back up on the map,” said Lewis, neighborhood revitalization manage for the City of Brunswick. “I wanted to be like NCIS.”
Lewis shared this story with students, faculty and others at the College of Coastal Georgia during a panel discussion Tuesday with young professionals in the community. The event aimed to provide insight and advice for those with interest in working in the public sector.
“I knew at some point in life I wanted to change my community,” Lewis said. “… I found out a little bit later in my career ... that when you’re at the top of the food chain making the decisions, that’s when the changes are really made.”
Lewis, like others on the panel, had an early interest in doing work that would benefit others. The panel members also included Glynn County police officer Robert Mydell, MAP International employee Rebekah Mobley, Glynn County planner Ely Yokley-Zarka and Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department workers Tiffany Brain and T.J. Andrews.
The purpose of the panel was to give attendees an idea of what it means to work in the public sector, said Heather Farley, the event’s moderator and an assistant professor of public management at the college.
Each panelist discussed the roles they have in their jobs and the inspiration that led them to pursue that kind of career.
After graduating from college, Mobley worked for a technology company before moving into her position as board of directors liaison and executive assistant to the CEO at MAP International, a local nonprofit. Her current job better fits her interest in world affairs, Mobley said, but her previous job helped her gain transferable skills.
“Even though I knew that’s not what I wanted to do in the longterm, I knew I was gaining some life skills and some vocational skills that would be really helpful wherever I went, to be able to apply then and put them different places,” she said.
Lewis, who switched her major in college to social work, said she knew early on that she wanted to serve her community somehow.
In her current job, she manages all block grant funds and state funds that come through the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state’s Department of Community Affairs. Those funds are used to help the city’s low-income residents. She also helps create and implement the city’s Neighborhood Planning Assemblies.
Along with the other panelists, Lewis recommended seeking out experiences, whether through extracurricular activities on campus, volunteer opportunities or first jobs, that will help provide chances to talk with others in the field and see the work firsthand.
“Whatever community you plan on living in — hopefully it’s in Glynn County … Start learning about that community,” Lewis said. “Volunteer. Go to different events.”
She recommended taking initiative and pursuing a passion, whatever it is.
“Whatever you want to learn, whatever you want to get involved in, whatever your driven purpose is for you to establish a career — go find out about it now,” she said.