Public safety officials will be patrolling beaches and roadways to help ensure the July 4th holiday weekend is a safe one.
Lifeguards will be stationed throughout the stretch of public beach on St. Simons Island, from Massengale Park north to Coast Guard Beach, said Shawn Lentini, beach manager for Glynn County Recreation and Parks.
But while lifeguards will be present for emergencies, Lentini reminds beachgoers to be proactive in avoiding dangerous encounters with the water.
First and foremost, parents and guardians should keep a close watch on children at all times they are in the water — no matter how shallow it may be.
“That is a big one,” said Lentini, also a certified lifeguard who will be among those on watch this holiday weekend. “The beach is not your babysitter. And while lifeguards will be on watch throughout, nothing replaces direct parental supervision.”
The area’s swift tidal fluctuations are among the most drastic on the East Coast, with an average 8-foot differential between high and low tides. Beachgoers should be mindful of that, he said.
“Definitely make sure you are conscious of the tides and the weather, as well as other contributing factors that could lead to dangerous conditions in the water,” he said.
Those feeling tipsy after imbibing alcohol would be wise to remain on dry land.
“You can legally drink on our beaches, but be careful that you don’t get too intoxicated and go into the water,” Lentini said. “That is a risky combination.”
Lifeguard stands are stationed every 105 to 250 yards between Massengale and Coast Guard Beach, he said. There will be 11 county lifeguards on duty Friday and Saturday.
Lentini said he should not have to say this, but do not leave beach gear near lifeguard stands.
“You’d be surprised how many people do this,” he said. “We have an emergency and we have to climb down and step over stuff. Don’t crowd your stuff around the lifeguard stands.”
Law enforcement will be out in force on roadways through the weekend. Motorists are urged to be patient and allow for additional time to reach their destination, due to holiday road congestion. Impaired driving and distractions such as handheld communication devices only contribute to hazards for all involved, law enforcement officials stress.
Glynn County police officers, Brunswick police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers will be out in increased numbers looking out for drunk drivers and those who text while driving.
“We want everyone to have a happy and safe Fourth of July and we want them to do it safely,” said Jay Wiggins, the county’s acting police chief. “We will have extra officers out on the roadways and highways to protect the safety and welfare of our residents and visitors.”
The state Department of Public Safety’s 54-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues until midnight Sunday. During last year’s Fourth of July holiday period, some 17 people died statewide. There were 571 crashes and 427 crash-related injuries. Troopers and state motor carriers wrote 12,554 citations, including 1,369 for failure to use seat belts and another 422 for failure to use child restraints.
Since the law restricting cellular phone use to hands-free devices went into effect on July 1, 2018, troopers and law enforcement officers have issued s total of 49,535 citations.
“Despite restraints under COVID-19 guidelines, motorists still plan to travel the roadways in celebration of the beginning of summer,” said Col. Gary Vowell, commissioner of the Georgia Department Public Safety. “Crashes caused by impaired drivers can be prevented. Motorists must take the initiative to plan ahead for their holiday activities by designating a sober driver.”
Those who fail to do so in the Golden Isles this weekend may very well find themselves housed in accommodations overseen by the sheriff’s office, Wiggins said.
“We want to make sure everybody who plans on drinking has a designated driver,” he said. “If not, you could end up lodged in the county jail.”