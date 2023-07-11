The Glynn County Finance Committee will consider accepting three grants totaling more than $1.2 million to improve public safety at today’s meeting.
The first one, a Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant, totals more than $871,000. The money will be used to help purchase gunshot detection technology and vehicle identification equipment. No local match is required.
A second grant for more than $214,000 will be used to support the county’s behavior health response team. Funds will be used to help hire a contractual position. A local match is not required.
The third grant for more than $159,000 from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will be used toward the purchase of metal detectors and X-ray machines for the Glynn County courthouses. Grant funds have been approved and no local match is required
The consent agenda also includes a proposed agreement to provide assessments and therapy to youths enrolled in juvenile court’s truancy program.
A third-year option to Elite Maintenance and Contracting for the maintenance of courthouse grounds, library and the adjacent grass parking lot will be considered by committee members.
A contract for the St. Simons Island right of way mowing and maintenance totaling $51,600 is recommended to be awarded to Creative Landscape in Brunswick.
A contract for the North Harrington Road storm pipe replacement is recommended to be awarded to Underground Excavating, Inc. The company submitted the low bid of more than $1.5 million for the project.
A recommendation to award the Emanuel Church drainage design to GWES will be considered. GWES was the highest-scoring bidder for the work with an offer of $69,200 to alleviate drainage issues in the area.
In general business, commissioners will consider a request from Golden Isles Tennis to use Epworth Park facilities at no cost to the organization, including eight tennis courts and two bocce courts, to host a Breast Cancer Fundraiser Tennis Tournament from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.