Anyone who has considered a job in local public safety will have their chance to take their first steps toward a new career at the Golden Isles Public Safety Career Day event Saturday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Ballard Park, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick.
County Manager Bill Fallon said students from colleges around Georgia and North Florida have been invited as well as high school students and people stationed at Fort Stewart. The idea is to not just give people a pamphlet and talk to them about what a career in public safety might look like, but to get them on track to interviews and fitness tests as soon as possible.
“When we get recruits that come in, we don’t want to just give them an application and get back to them in six months,” Fallon said. “A lot of times when six months is up, they’ve gone somewhere else.”
Getting people’s feet in the door when they are interested will hopefully yield more new faces in the local public safety community, he said.
“I think it will be successful,” Fallon said.
Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen said the event is a joint effort to recruit in all areas of public safety. Police departments, fire departments, 911 call centers and emergency medical services will all be on hand and ready to show attendees their options.
“Everybody’s having the same issues with recruitment,” Baasen said. “It will be a great way for people to get to talk to officers and firemen and figure out what the career is all about.”
Fallon said the event was the idea of police Sgt. Sheila Ramos, who had been with other officers to recruitment events elsewhere. She figured it could work here too, Fallon said.
Glynn County Public Safety Director Scott Ebner, who is poised to also take on the role of Glynn County Police Chief, said ongoing recruitment efforts are imperative to keep all public safety agencies properly staffed.
“This is just the start,” Ebner said. “We are going to continue this.”
For more information on the event, call 912-269-3459.