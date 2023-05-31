Anyone interested in building or opening a business in the city of Brunswick is invited to a public forum today to ask questions about the city’s revised zoning code.
“We’ve done I don’t even remember how many discussions of this at the planning commission and city commission,” said Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
The forum is set for 6 p.m. on the second floor of Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
The zoning revisions are intended to make the code more concise and clear, he explained. There are some additions, but they are few in number and are consolidations of existing regulations rather than completely new rules.
“Most of what we did was cleaning up language and consolidating sections to make it easier for people to find what they need,” Hunter said.
A few examples are the planned development district zoning classification, which incorporates three separate classes into one; consolidating multiple downtown core zones into a single mixed-use, commercial core and historic district, MUCCH, zone; and merging medical, educational and government districts into one institutional zoning class.
The revision also includes tables and charts to help people understand at a glance what is and isn’t allowed by their zoning whether it’s a certain business model, a house addition or a new structure.
“If you’re opening a business, you can go to those two pages and find out if you can do that business in this zone,” Hunter explained as an example.
The process began just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a halt to a lot of activity in the country.
“I think I got the City Commission to agree to let us start in March 2020,” Hunter said.
The commission will consider whether to implement the zoning changes at a future meeting.