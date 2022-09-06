The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is intent on showing the public the integrity and accuracy of the election process in the Golden Isles.

It plans to test the machines used by voters in early voting, on Election Day and those used to scan absentee ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the board of elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The event is open to the public.

