The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is intent on showing the public the integrity and accuracy of the election process in the Golden Isles.
It plans to test the machines used by voters in early voting, on Election Day and those used to scan absentee ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the board of elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The event is open to the public.
Chris Channell, the election board’s director, said the tests are required by the state. Data from the state’s Election Project is downloaded into each voting machine and when it is retrieved the results should be identical to what was entered.
“It’s pretty straightforward,” he said. “We follow a checklist.”
Channell said he has never tested a voting machine where the results were inaccurate.
“We’ve never had it happen,” he said.
Absentee ballot scanners are tested for accuracy in a similar manner, he said.
When the votes are counted during the test, Channell said they tabulate all the votes from machines that will be dedicated to specific polling places for early voting and in the November general election. The new state mandate requiring one voting machine for every 250 registered voters means some polling places will have more than 20 machines, he said.
Channell said tests of voting machines in advance of elections have been required by state elections officials for years. It’s only been in recent years where election results have been questioned, though not in Glynn County.
Complaints of voting irregularities in the Atlanta area have compelled some people to show up to the elections offices to watch how the machines are tested.
“It’s only been in the last two years that people started questioning election results,” Channell said.
Anyone interested in watching the logic and accuracy testing is asked to call the board of elections office at 912-554-7060.