A Memorial Day ceremony is set to take place at 11 a.m. on May 29 in Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick.
The guest speaker is be U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander V. Ontivero, who will deliver the Memorial Day address. Ontivero is a 2012 graduate of Brunswick High, where he was a cadet in the Navy Junior ROTC program. He attended Savannah State University on an ROTC scholarship and was commissioned into the Marine Corps upon his graduation in 2016. Ontivero is an administrative officer with the Marine Corps security battalion at Kings Bay.