Residents will have a chance to see and discuss Jekyll Island’s proposed revised beach lighting ordinance at a public meeting today.
The proposed revision comes after more than a year of public debate and negotiations between the Jekyll Island Authority and the state Department of Natural Resources.
JIA Conservation Director Ben Carswell said it fits into the JIA’s goal of being good stewards of the island and a responsible member of the community.
“Speaking for the JIA staff that have participated in the process of developing the proposed revisions to the Jekyll Island beach lighting ordinance, in collaboration with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division staff, we are proud of the work we have accomplished together and greatly appreciative of DNR’s partnership and guidance,” Carswell said.
“We believe we have achieved our mutual goal of crafting an improved Jekyll Island beach lighting ordinance that advances the protection of sea turtles by minimizing and eliminating the impacts of artificial light while facilitating consistent understanding, interpretation, action and enforcement.”
In general, the proposed ordinance has more in common with its predecessor than the one that made its debut at the March 2019 JIA Board of Directors meeting.
Notably, it includes some new and redefined definitions.
New definitions include that of beachfront, considered the area of land facing the beach; landward toe, the lowest elevation of the landward side of the frontal dune; and person, considered in the ordinance as any individual, firm, association, joint venture, partnership, estate, trust, syndicate, fiduciary, corporation or other legal entity, and all other groups or combinations.
Additions to definitions of nesting beach and nesting season note DNR authority.
A nesting beach is any beach capable of supporting sea turtle nests as determined by available data or any beach location where natural changes or engineers and permitted activities have created the potential for sea turtle nesting as determined by DNR.
The authority may post a map of each year’s nesting beaches on its website in advance of nesting season to identify their location for that year’s nesting season in consultation with DNR.
Annual nesting seasons, under the new definition, could end early. JIA, “in consultation with DNR, may declare an end to the period of local regulation prior to Oct. 31 of each year after the last remaining nest on Jekyll Island has been inventoried pursuant to DNR’s nesting protocols,” according to the ordinance. “Such a declaration would only apply to the beaches of Jekyll Island and pertain to this ordinance specifically.”
DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Rusty Garrison said in a Feb. 3 letter to JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks that his staff looks forward to implementing the new ordinance.
“The existing ordinance has been in effect since 2008 and has been successful in protecting sea turtles from the effects of light pollution during a period of substantial development along the Jekyll Island shoreline,” Garrison wrote. “While we expressed concern about the potential impacts of certain proposed changes in the first draft of the revised ordinance, we concurred with the authority that an update was warranted to provide clarification and facilitate effective implementation.”
Catherine Ridley, One Hundred Miles’ vice president for education and communications, said the current draft is a significant improvement from the 2019 version. She also said the ordinance now in effect is fine as well, that it just needed effective enforcement.
“We’re especially pleased to see that internal lighting is specifically listed in this draft — Point 1 under Section 10-80, now reads as ‘whether exterior or interior,’” Ridley said. “Artificial lighting from inside hotels and homes that shines onto the beach can disturb both nesting females and hatchlings, so it’s essential that the ordinance applies to both.
“While it had been our understanding that interior lighting had been included all along — ‘artificial light fixtures’ being inclusive of both — it’s important that everyone, particularly the JIA staff charged with enforcing the ordinance, interprets it the same way.”
She said they’re also glad to see the section in the new draft on noncompliance and enforcement.
“While JIA may have had these options at their disposal all along, the fact that they are now clearly spelled out gives their staff the tools they need to improve compliance,” Ridley said. “We know the majority of hotel and business owners want to do the right thing. Having clear and transparent expectations should make the process easier for everyone.”
The public meeting on the beach lighting ordinance is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. today at McCormick’s Grill at 322 Captain Wylly Road on Jekyll Island.