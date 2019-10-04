Public invited to benefits for residents fighting cancer
The public is invited two fundraiser events this weekend for three local cancer survivors.
The Shades of Pink breast cancer survivors’ choir from Atlanta will perform in the Glynn Academy Auditorium at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island will host a benefit brunch from 2-4 p.m. Shades of Pink will also perform during the benefit brunch.
Donations made at the events will benefit Shannon Lemmon, Tracy Clark and Austin Rogers, who suffer from lung cancer, gastric cancer and brain cancer, respectively.
For more information, call 912-638-2844 or 912-996-1719.