A workshop for the Sea Island Road corridor study will be held March 8 at the Epworth by the Sea Conference Center.
The Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) will evaluate potential engineering solutions to improve the roadway corridor along Sea Island Road. It includes the development of project alternatives and an evaluation of each one to determine their feasibility.
Environmental impacts and potential benefits of each alternative will be considered.
The intent of the workshop is to get feedback from residents, the traveling public and the business community.
The meeting will enable the public to review existing conditions and to provide local knowledge to the project team in an effort to reach possible solutions, and to ask questions about possible alternatives.
Designed to be informal, the workshop will be held in an open dialogue setting anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. There will not be a formal presentation.
The meeting will be held in the Pioneer Room at the conference center, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive on St. Simons Island.
The site is accessible to people with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling the Glynn County Development Department at 912 554-7428.
Written statements will be taken at the meeting and will be accepted by mail until March 20. Written statements should be submitted to Stefanie Leif, planning manager, Community Development Department/Glynn County Board of Commissioners, 1725 Reynolds St., Suite 200, Brunswick, Ga., 31520.