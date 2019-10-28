The proverbial rubber is hitting the proverbial road as it comes to the state’s oyster mariculture regulations.
Gov. Brian Kemp legalized oyster farming with the signing of House Bill 501 earlier this year, and the specifics of how that regulatory framework get hammered out are undergoing formulation presently.
According to an announcement Oct. 22 by the state Department of Natural Resources, DNR’s Coastal Resources Division asked the state Board of Natural Resources to consider new rules that would adopt those from the National Shellfish Sanitation Program model ordinance.
Public comment on the proposed new rules, available by PDF on The News’ website, is open through Nov. 21.
There will be a public comment meeting on the rules proposal Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at CRD’s Susan Shipman Environmental Education Center at One Conservation Way in Brunswick.
According to CRD, “Georgia’s existing laws governing shellfish harvest date back to the late 1800s and were based on the rights of riparian owners to plant and harvest shellfish. There was flexibility in the law such that in the 1980s, the shellfish industry was reinvigorated with the startup of clam mariculture in intertidal mud flats. To experience a similar revitalization in oyster mariculture, significant policy reform was required.
“All other Southeastern states have recently adopted new regulations to bolster their oyster farming industries. However, the challenges associated with oyster farming are not insignificant and include ensuring public health and food safety, siting mariculture facilities to be compatible with existing uses, and enforcement.”