Glynn County is required to update its hazard mitigation plan every five years to identify potential environmental hazards, their impacts on people and property, and other assets that could be vulnerable.
The planning process must include opportunities for public comment, and that’s where questions have been raised about how to word the document to make it clear to the public the risks of living in Glynn County.
Andrew Leanza, the county’s Emergency Management Agency director, said the plan is due to be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the fall of 2023. Public hearings will be held prior to the deadline to discuss the plan, he said.
There have been concerns the process is simply a rubber stamp that is meaningless, but Leanza said FEMA has sent incomplete reports back to counties.
An incomplete plan will not be an issue in Glynn County. Leanza said it’s important to have a comprehensive plan with as much accurate information as possible because it makes the county eligible for FEMA grants to help mitigate problems.
FEMA grants pay for 75% of work needed, he said.
“I hope we can address every concern,” he said. “We want the public to help identify things.”
Leanza said he is already scheduling meetings with stakeholders, including David Kyler, executive director for the Center for a Sustainable Coast, and Julian Smith, a county resident who expressed concerns about the plan at a recent county commission meeting.
Kyler said the county is on a “collision course with catastrophe.”
The county’s existing report does not need updating. It needs to be rewritten, he said.
The report ignores issues like sea level rise, and traffic congestion, density and growth issues on St. Simons Island, he said.
“The county is ignoring ongoing development,” Kyler said. “It’s willfully ignoring major hazards.”
In a letter to commissioners, Smith called the hazard mitigation plan an unmitigated hazard “full of repetition, blather, double-talk, careless errors and evasiveness.”
Smith said the document is not as scary as it needs to be to get the public to understand the risks posed by hurricanes, in particular.