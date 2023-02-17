Land use and abandonment public hearings consumed more than two and a half hours of time at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
A public hearing for the county to abandon a portion of the First Avenue right of way in the Glynn Haven subdivision on St. Simons Island north of Atlantic Drive was approved after commissioners learned the applicant had been paying taxes on the tract since the 1990s.
County Attorney Aaron Mumford told commissioners the request was simply for the county to abandon right-of-way purposes for the property.
“The county does not own the dirt here,” he told commissioners, who voted unanimously to approve the application.
The next abandonment request for a portion of the Third Avenue and Ash Street right-of-way generated opposition from many neighbors living near the site, including James Frasier, president of the Dunbar Creek Property Homeowners Association, who said the request was not in the best interests of the community.
“The only person served is the applicant,” he said. “There’s no benefit to the public as we see it.”
Frasier said the roadways are used by many pedestrians using a foot bridge between the Dunbar Creek and Glynn Haven subdivisions.
“We believe this ought to be denied,” he said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig described the request a “tricky situation.”
“This is an unopened platted road,” he said. “This is county owned property.”
Fendig made the motion to deny the request, with an additional requirement that a section of Magnolia Street that was also part of the request to abandon be restricted to pedestrian traffic only to the bridge between the two subdivisions.
The motion was approved unanimously, drawing applause from the neighbors to attended the meeting to voice opposition to the request.
A land use request to amend the setback line to allow the demolition of the existing Chick-fil-A in Brunswick and replace it with a new Chick-fil-A was approved by commissioners. The request was to reduced the setback from 50 feet to 35 feet to allow a reconfigured parking design for two drive-up lanes and a larger kitchen in the new building.
The big question by commissioners was how long it will take to build a new restaurant. The answer by a representative for the applicant was five to six months.
The Verandas planned development district received opposition during a public hearing.
Everyone who lived nearby the site at 4270 U.S. 17 North who attended the meeting spoke against the request. Concerns expressed included how residents in the proposed apartment complex would enter the development, with most saying access should be limited to U.S. 17 and not off Belle Point Road.
Some residents were concerned about plans for construction of six, three-story apartment buildings that will loom over nearby homes.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal asked if there was a way for the apartments to be built with the rear of the buildings facing the surrounding developments and for clarification from the Georgia Department of Transportation about the possibility of main access to the development off U.S. 17.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski made the motion, unanimously approved, to defer the request for a month to resolve some of the concerns expressed by residents.
A conditional-use permit for improvements to allow the construction of a pool, deck and native landscaping on a tract on St. Simons Island was approved with the understanding that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will have to approve the request, which will encroach into 25-foot setback line.
Lawyer Charles Hicks, an island resident, said the applicant keeps returning to commissioners with conditional-use permits that he described as “a death by a thousand cuts.”
“She wants to build a very large house on a very small lot,” he said before the vote.
The final order of business in open session was four non-voting appointments by Neal. Commissioner David Sweat was assigned to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sammy Tostensen was appointed to the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Neal will serve on the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority and the Glynn County Airport Commission.