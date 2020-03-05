Hazardous waste permits need renewal on a regular basis to remain valid, and Pinova/Hercules’ permit is up for reconsideration.
A public availability session is set for 5 to 8 p.m. today with a one-hour hearing to follow, both at the Brunswick-Glynn Public Library on Gloucester Street.
Glynn Environmental Coalition Executive Director Rachael Thompson said people should know the permit up for renewal actually expired in 2017.
“Citizens should attend to learn more about the permit, the current status of contamination being managed under this permit, and cleanup activities that are planned to take place,” Thompson said. “Ultimately, the information provided will assist residents in providing information that can then be used to send comments during the public comment period. This is a critical opportunity for residents to make specific requests for amendments to be made to the permit before it is renewed by the (state) Department of Natural Resources.”
According to the public notice issued, the permit specifically concerns post-closure care and corrective action of five former toxaphene surface impoundments.
Stated in the notice, in all caps for special attention, “This permit does not authorize any additional disposal of hazardous waste at the facility.”
The state Environmental Protection Division issued the permit for the impoundments, along with “corrective action for groundwater contamination and solid waste management units identified on site, and storage of 1,024 55-gallon drums of hazardous waste.”
Upon renewal of the permit, hazardous waste could only remain stored at the site for 90 days or fewer.
A public comment period began Jan. 13 on the permit, and runs through March 30. The draft permit and associated documents are available at the Gloucester Street library location and at the EPD Land Protection Branch headquarters in Atlanta.
People who wish to comment can send those submissions to Jim Brown, Program Manager, Hazardous Waste Corrective Action Program, 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 1054, Atlanta, Ga. 30334.