A public hearing on the permit application from FaithWorks to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street has been canceled.

The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission was scheduled to hold the public hearing Wednesday. Brunswick Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the application lacked some details required by the city’s new ordinance restricting homeless shelters.

