A public hearing on the permit application from FaithWorks to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street has been canceled.
The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission was scheduled to hold the public hearing Wednesday. Brunswick Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the application lacked some details required by the city’s new ordinance restricting homeless shelters.
“It was mostly operational information that’s needed under the new ordinance,” Hunter told The News on Friday.
The public hearing will be rescheduled when his department has received the necessary information, Hunter said.
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street near the city’s downtown commercial district. City commissioners voted last month to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, which began on April 22 amid a crackdown on homeless in the city.
New restrictions on homeless shelters and service providers were among the actions taken by the city, along with a ban on “urban camping” and sleeping in public spaces and a $50,000 expenditure on boarding dilapidated and abandoned buildings.
The crackdown came after residents and business owners expressed serious concerns about homeless individuals following several violent incidents police attributed to them.
The proposed new site would put the facility within several blocks of the hospital, College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick High School.
“The 2.03-acre property located at 2919 Altama Ave. is proposed to house the relocation of … FaithWorks,” the application reads. “The new facility will allow FaithWorks to operate its community food pantry, homeless shelter and other community services in a single location.”
The first phase of the project would be the renovation of a 15,000-square-foot building on the site to provide space for FaithWork’s slate of services.
“Future phases contemplate the addition of new buildings to house office space for additional community resources such as mental health counseling,” the application reads. “Vehicular access to the site is planned via T Street with the entrance located an adequate depth from Altama Avenue to allow sufficient vehicle queue.”
Conditional-use permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission first and are subject to public hearings.
The only remaining item on the planning commission’s Wednesday agenda is a request for a permit to build a triplex at 2802 Hunter St. One vacant structure sits on the .24-acre parcel, according to a city planning department report.
“The property currently contains a small home that has been vacant for some time,” the report reads. “The applicants propose demolishing the existing structure and constructing a 2,430 square foot triplex. Each unit will be 810 square feet and contain two bedrooms. Off-street parking is provided for each unit.”
The PAC meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.