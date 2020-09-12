The 656-foot vessel Golden Ray has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound for more than a year after capsizing while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Just about everyone in the Golden Isles knows that much.
But more details about the hows and whys behind the maritime mishap are bound to emerge when a public hearing into the federal investigation of the shipwreck gets under way this week at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
Among those slated to testify are the Golden Ray’s South Korean captain and the local harbor pilot who was inside the ship’s bridge when it rolled over on its port side during the dark morning hours of Sept. 8. Others slated to speak include the Golden Ray’s first engineer and the Port of Brunswick’s foreman of stevedores.
The public is not allowed to attend the meetings in person due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. However, folks can view the hearings live online at: https://livestream.com/USCGinvestigations.
The public can submit questions and comments via email at: USCGGoldenRay@gmail.com.
The hearings will run from Monday through Friday this week. They will wrap on Sept. 21-22 the following week.
The hearings will begin at 10:30 a.m. and convene at around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation, which it is conducting jointly with the National Transportation Safety Board. Other participants in the year-long investigation include the Marshall Islands Maritime administrator, representing the Golden Ray’s flagship nation, and the Korean Maritime Tribunal from the nation of the ship’s owner.
“This is an opportunity for the public to see behind the curtain, if you will,” Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn, the shipwreck’s lead investigator, said at a press briefing Friday. “As we proceed through the formal investigation process, the hearing is just one piece of it. It’s where we allow public participation, allow the public to see what’s been learned. We’re bringing in our experts to diagnose these things and put this in terms the public can understand.”
The purpose of the investigation is not to find civil or criminal wrongdoing. The goal is to learn from the disaster, to improve upon the safety of mariners and the protection of property by avoiding the mistakes of the past, Welborn said.
Those testifying will include experts on everything from the ship’s construction to the safety practices of the mariners onboard to the loading and weight distribution of the cargo hold, Welborn said.
Bruce Fendig, a senior harbor pilot with the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, will give testimony Monday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Jason O’Kane of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will speak later that afternoon.
Gi Hak Lee, captain of the Golden Ray, will give testimony all day Thursday. J.T. Tennant, the Port of Brunswick harbor pilot who was in the ship’s bridge with Lee when the ship capsized, will testify all day Friday.
Scheduled to speak Tuesday are: Mike Mavrinac, manager of ocean carrier services for the ship’s owner, Hyundai Glovis; Sammy Maataki, a space planner for Norton Lilly; and Steve Farley, lead foreman for the Brunswick Stevedores. Speaking Wednesday are: Hyun Jip Choi, senior manager of the ship’s safety management team; Gi Woo Kim, a safety management superintendent; and Hyunjin Park, a chief officer on the Golden Ray.
“We will put multiple folks, including folks who understand the local waterways and how ships sail differently in the area,” Welborn said. “There will be crew members, as well as those directly involved in the loading, unloading and sailing of the ship. We’ll have technical experts to talk about construction of the vessel, loading methods – a full gamut of folks on and off the ship to help us talk about the casualty (shipwreck) and help analyze exactly what happened.”
Contacted Friday, Fendig said he was not at liberty to discuss in advance his participation in the hearings. However, Ryan Gilsenan, the South Carolina attorney who represents the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, said the pilots welcome the opportunity to help shed light on this shipwreck.
“We’re looking forward to having this hearing,” Gilsenan said. “Everybody’s cooperating. We’re looking forward to the Coast Guard discovering what happened so that it never happens again. It should be educational for all interested.”