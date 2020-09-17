A public comment period about a Confederate monument scheduled to last an hour extended into two hours before the start of Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting.
The audience was given an extra hour to comment because of the long list of people asking to express their opinions about the 118-year-old monument in Hanover Square.
State Sen.-elect Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, opened the public comment period by expressing her support for the monument to remain at its current location.
“These monuments are very innocent,” she said. “They only honor Confederate soldiers.”
Jeff Kilgore said the American Civil War was a legal secession, not a rebellion.
“The Southerners were not traitors,” he said. “The monument is not a symbol to White supremacy.”
Others supporters who spoke early on, such as Bennie Williams, an active member in local veterans groups, said it would be a “slap in my face to my service to this country” if the monument was moved or removed.
But the majority of people spoke in favor of removing or relocating the monument.
Samantha Gilder said the erection of the monument created controversy more than a century ago and continues to do so. She said more than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking for the monument to be removed.
“The statue is without any personal value in this town,” she said. “We are perpetuating the very thing that led to this.”
Many speakers asking for the monument to be relocated or removed said the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February was a tipping point in the community.
“Ahmaud Arbery was killed for jogging while Black,” said Roxanne George. “This is not a community living in racial harmony.”
Rachel Bregman called for the monument to be moved to Oak Grove Cemetery, saying “we don’t have a monument problem, we have a race problem.”
“Mr. Arbery was seen as less than human,” she said. “It took Ahmaud Arbery to be hunted down and killed.”
William Phillips, of Jekyll Island, said the question people should ask themselves is what the Confederate monument symbolizes.
“Why did the South fight freeing the slave? It’s about prejudice,” he said.
He said the city has an image problem across the world because of the Arbery shooting.
“I hope you have the courage in your heart and strength of your conviction,” he told the commissioners who ultimately will make the final decision.
Some monument supporters said many Confederate soldiers came from poor families that did not own slaves. That argument didn’t convince Phillips.
“There were poor people who did not support slavery, but they didn’t fight it,” he said.
Billy Mitchell said the Confederate army waged war to keep African Americans enslaved.
“That statue does not communicate what this community is all about,” he said. “That statue needs to go.”
John Perry, who has announced his candidacy for Brunswick mayor in the election in November 2021, called on city commissioners to make the tough decision and vote to remove the monument. He said there is a difference between preserving history and celebrating history.
“It’s important for this body of leaders to take responsibility,” he said. "Sometimes leadership means you have to be the villain so there is peace in the city. Make the hard decision and remove the monument.”
Althea Moore said the Confederate monument is a “symbol of what our country chooses to celebrate.”
“I don’t want to be part of a country that celebrates slavery,” she said. “I think it should be removed and placed elsewhere where someone wants it.”
Jan Gehorsam, a retired teacher, said racism still exists in Glynn County, and it’s time to remove the Confederate monument.
“If we want a new day in America, we have to actively make that happen,” she said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said another public meeting to discuss the monument will be held 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Old City Hall.
Once the regularly scheduled commission meeting began at 7 p.m., city commissioners listened to a presentation about an ongoing shoreline assessment and implementation resiliency plan in Glynn County.
Rob Brown, an engineer with Goodwin Mills & Cawood, said the study, once completed, will qualify the city for federal grants to address flooding and sea-level rise issues. The first phase of the study looking at shoreline erosion and flooding is ongoing, with a sea-level rise study scheduled to begin in October and be completed next spring.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said the recent heavy rains and flooding in the city have shown how vulnerable residents can be in the Golden Isles.
“This is critical,” he said. “We’re sitting here with our boots in the mud.”
In other business:
• Commissioners unanimously approved a new building permit fee structure that lowers the rate for projects greater than $250,000 in particular. The move was made after city officials learned the rate increase approved in 2018 was much higher than surrounding areas.
• A resolution supporting House Bill 1203 was unanimously approved. The bill would ban the existing citizen’s arrest laws on the books in their entirety.