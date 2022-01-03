State Court Public Defender Jeffrey Buerstatte is perfectly willing to represent his appointed clients. He says, however, that some of the defendants would have never needed representation had they just showed up for court and some could have avoided jail time.
Buerstatte, a former assistant U.S. attorney and FLETC staff attorney, said people who have ignored court dates on offenses as minor as speeding tickets can be arrested for failing to appear and end up in jail for days.
“Some of them don’t want to deal with the consequences so they kick the can down the road. It doesn’t get any better,’’ Buerstatte said.
It also is beginning to clog up the court and contribute to a growing backlog of cases as courts around the state continue to recover from the mandated shutdown from the pandemic. In 2012, State Court Judge Bart Altman campaigned on a promise to reduce backlog and had been successful with new procedures implemented by State Court Solicitor Maria Lugue and other officials.
Ignoring a traffic ticket can set in motion a series of events that results in added charges and jail time, Buerstatte said.
Two failures to appear on a traffic summons results in the suspension of a driver’s license. The next time the defendant is stopped, he or she is arrested for driving with a suspended license and taken to jail to wait for a bond hearing, Buerstatte said. Failure to appear is itself a misdemeanor punishable by a $200 fine and two days in jail.
“The time spent in jail is sometimes worse than the sentence if you had just gone to court,’’ Buerstatte said.
He says the court gives no sympathy for those charged with DUI and the best recourse is to not drive after drinking.
“If you have three drinks and you’re five minutes from home, you’re going to chance it. I can’t tell you the number of times people say, ‘I could see my house right there,’’ when they’re get pulled over,’’ he said.
Anyone who leaves home with the intention of drinking should have a designated driver or call Uber or a cab, he said. The price of a ride service is far cheaper than a DUI, he said.
Judges and prosecutors are sometimes willing to reduce the penalties on traffic and other charges if the driver comes to court and admits responsibility, he said.
Buerstatte, the former federal prosecutor, said that is often true at every level from U.S. District Court to Superior Court on down.
He also urges people to walk away from conflict especially in a domestic situation, where if a defendant can be charged with family violence for so much as punchng a wall, pushing a spouse, girlfriend or boyfriend or snatching away a cell phone and throwing it.
“Somebody needs to walk away or somebody is going to jail,’’ and police have no other options in the matter but to arrest someone under family violence laws, he said.
Both Lugue and Buerstatte say people who don’t show for court complain that they never recieved notice often because the courts sent summonses to the address on the citation or warrant.
People also have to inform the court of address changes. It’s not enough to tell the post office to forward the mail, Lugue said.
Sheriff Neal Jump said most of those who fail to appear are arrested at traffic stops but in the cases of more series misdemeanors such as theft or battery a warrant is issued and his deputies go pick up the defendants.
“Hopefully, the 48 or 72 hours in jail before they go before Judge Altman is an eye-opener,’’ Jump said.
It’s not as if his detention officers can simply assign a defendant to the first unoccupied bed.
“Our classification officer stays busy every day,’’ ensuring that inmates with gang affiliations are not in contact with fellow gang members or with anyone that could spur a violent confrontation, Jump said.
Fortunately, most of the bond hearings can be held via teleconference without having to transport inmates, Jump said.
“Some people insist on going before the judge’’ in the courtroom so his officers have to transport them to the courthouse, Jump said.
Lugue said her office tried to tamp down the backlog during the pandemic by reaching out to defendants.
“When the pandemic was in full swing, we contacted people who got citations,’’ she said.
“We would make them offers by mail,’’ sometimes with the opportunity for lower charges, such as reducing speeds on speeding citations, as incentives to answer charges, Lugue said.
“We disposed of 500 cases that way. People seemed to like it pretty well,’’ she said.
Lugue said her office doesn’t take that approach in the more serious misdemeanors that can result in a 12-month sentence.
“If you beat someone up or steal something, on the first non-appearance we issue an arrest warrant,’’ she said.
She said that often 25 percent of those on the court calendar don’t answer the call.
Both she and Jump said there are valid excuses for not appearing, such as a positive COVID test.
But those without excuses should come to court because there’s nothing to be gained in hoping the court won’t bother coming after people on a minor charge.
“If you were charged with speeding and know your were speeding, why not get it over with? Why put off the inevitable? It may not be as bad as you think,” Lugue said.
Buerstatte said his intention is not to help offenders avoid justice.
“I just trying to keep people from spending the night in the gray bar hotel,’’ he said.