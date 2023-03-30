The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public information open house to allow the public to review the proposed Dunbar Bridge replacement.

A public meeting was held earlier this month on St. Simons Island to explain the project.

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.