The public comment period on proposed site limitations for a new landfill off U.S. Highway 82 in Brantley County has been extended, giving citizens until Jan. 31 to submit their comments.
The Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division completed its review of a site assessment report for the property located between Atkinson and Waynesville on U.S. Highway 82 — roughly two miles from the Glynn County line — last month.
Based on the report, the EPD drafted a set of site limitations for the property. Both the report and proposed site limitations can be found at epd.georgia.gov/public-announcements-0/land-protection-branch-public-announcements.
The landfill proved to be very unpopular with Brantley County residents in 2017 when it was the subject of multiple town hall meetings.
The Satilla Riverkeeper also opposes the construction of a landfill at that location.
If the site limitations are deemed satisfactory, the EPD will issue a site suitability notice.
According to the division’s website, a site suitability notice is not a permit but one step along the way.
If the notice is issued, the EPD will then evaluate the developer’s design and operational plan, after which a recommendation on whether or not to issue a solid waste handling permit will go to the EPD director for final approval.
Comments should be mailed to EPD Land Protection Branch Chief Charles Mueller, 4244 International Parkway Suite 104, Atlanta, GA 30354, or emailed to Environmental Monitoring Unit Manager John Sayer at john.sayer@dnr.ga.gov.