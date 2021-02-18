Glynn County’s Islands Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to cut the public comment period on non-zoning topics in half.
There’s a distinction between the IPC’s public comment policy and legally required public hearings on zoning matters, one that IPC Chairman Joel Willis felt had largely been lost.
Public hearings are required by law and allow citizens to voice their thoughts on zoning changes and amendments to the county zoning ordinance. The IPC’s public comment period was instituted in 2017 to give residents a chance to ask questions and point out issues with more administrative items, like site plans and village preservation applications, Willis said.
“We gave it every effort to give our residents a chance to participate in the process, and that’s largely worked except in a few cases when an opportunity to give input was abused to the point where it was unconstructive,” IPC member Patrick Duncan said at the Tuesday night meeting.
Public hearings won’t change, but the IPC’s new public comment policy shortens comment periods from an hour to 30 minutes, giving three minutes to each individual speaker. Each was allotted five minutes under the old policy.
Willis, Duncan and fellow planning commissioners Bryce Brock, Samantha DiPolito, Michael Torras, Odessa Rooks and Robert Ussery voted unanimously to ask the Glynn County Commission to ratify the policy change.
In other business, the IPC unanimously approved an amendment to the site plan of a storage facility on Hamilton Road. The business is currently under construction.
The developer cut down more than twice the number of trees indicated in the project’s tree plan, which the IPC approved along with the initial site plan in July 2020, Commissioner Rooks noted. That required an amendment to the site plan’s attached tree plan.
“You actually took away more trees than you stated you would. I just wanted to point that out, because when they’re gone, they’re gone,” Rooks said.
Jonathan McDill, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said the site plan amendment also included changes to the stormwater retention system and moved a sidewalk and driveway from their locations in the original plan.
Preservation of the tree canopy on St. Simons Island has been the subject of much discussion and controversy in the public and county government. In July 2018, the county implemented a tree preservation ordinance for St. Simons Island in an attempt to maintain at least 50 percent of the canopy as development of the popular tourist destination continues.
Jim Watson, the developer, said he was issued a stop-work order until the IPC approved a new tree plan.
“We made a mistake,” Watson said.
Nothing in the staff report to the IPC indicated the trees were removed without authorization, merely that some actions by the contractor had “affected the approved tree plan” rather than stating that trees had been impacted, said St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith. This reflected a tendency by the county’s community development arm to avoid acknowledging real-world effects.
“You’re not just approving a revised tree plan, you’re ignoring the responsibility of the applicant, the engineer, the construction people, the designer, the people who planned all of this and the members of the IPC who approved this earlier tree plan,” Smith said.
He asked the commission not to approve the request.
Torras noted that, aside from the trees that were cut down, the project was otherwise in compliance with all local ordinance.
Leif added that the incident led to a change in county policy. Now the county’s arborist will investigate land disturbance activity permits to make sure developers on St. Simons Island are adhering to their approved tree plans.
The IPC also approved a village preservation permit to allow two new signs on a building at 202 Mallery St.