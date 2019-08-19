The annual PTA Bowl on Sunday once again set the tone for a successful school year in Glynn County.
The event, hosted by the Glynn County Council of PTAs, brought together the PTAs and PTSAs from every school in the local district, along with school system leaders and other school staff, who were able to mingle with parents and students at the Glynn County Stadium.
Student band members provided entertainment at the event, along with bounce houses and inflatable slides that were set up alongside games and activities outside each school’s tent.
“It is a great event, and each year they build on it,” said Robby Strayer, president of the PTA at Golden Isles Elementary School. “… We’ve heard nothing but positive things from the community.”
When his family moved to Glynn County, Strayer said he and his wife were able to get involved easily at their school through the PTA. And the PTA Bowl helps make many parents aware of that opportunity, he said.
“Events like this, it just brings awareness to what we do,” Strayer said. “All the money that each PTA raises goes into the school … So if a parent wants to know what they can do, come out to a meeting.”
The Georgia PTA set up a new online hub on its website this year, Strayer said, that will help school PTAs communicate better with members.
“It’s an easy way to get everything connected,” he said. “We send out emails, and you can update your calendars through it.”
Golden Isles Elementary had signed up about 25 members halfway through the PTA Bowl on Sunday. Total PTA membership at the school so far was around 125 members, Strayer said.
Every school’s PTA or PTSA was vying Sunday to win one of two trophies awarded to the schools with the highest number of signups.
This year, Satilla Marsh Elementary won the PTA Bowl Trophy for signing up the most new members. And the PTA Masters trophy was awarded to Oglethorpe Point Elementary, for having the highest percentage of memberships based on school enrollment.
PTAs play a vital role at their schools, raising money for resources and providing volunteers for events.
Mary Jo Swiger, principal at Glyndale Elementary, said her school made sure to do additional advertising this year to make parents aware of the PTA Bowl, through social media and information sent home with students.
The PTA does important work for the school, she said.
“(Last year,) they were able to support the teachers and students through some of their fundraising,” Swiger said. “They were able to help with some resources for teachers and students, and we just want to continue to build on that.”
But that work cannot continue without PTA members. So every year, the PTA Bowl aims to make parental involvement in schools as strong as possible.
“It all starts with this event here,” Strayer said. “It’s a fun event to start the year off. And the more people that come out, the more we can spread the word.”