There is a line from Hamlet that is often misquoted thusly: Methinks thou doth protest too much.
Our president thinks Americans protest too much, at least he doesn’t like the nature of the protest. He especially doesn’t like looting, burning and rioting and has threatened to mobilize the military to halt it.
You wonder what a career rioter buys his kids for the birthdays. Nerf bricks?
Protests have a long and sometimes glorious history in America.
On Dec. 16, 1773, a group of colonists called the Sons of Liberty boarded a British merchant ship in Boston Harbor and threw an entire shipment of flatscreen TVs into the harbor. Actually, it was tea and the reason they found this tea so offensive was because it was taxed under the Townshend Act. That law said wares shipped to the colonies was subject to taxation. The problem was that the colonies didn’t have representatives in the British Parliament thus the complaint “Taxation without representation.”
And where did the tea come from? China, of course, just like today’s flatscreen TVs, cell phones, blenders, Christmas decorations and killer viruses.
The special irony is that the state where the Revolutionary War started over taxes is now known as Taxachusetts. That name was earned in the 1970s when everything in Massachusetts was subject to tax, including tea, one assumes. The state now runs near the middle of the taxation pack. Even Georgia has higher income taxes than Massachusetts.
A lot of other things have begun with demonstrations. In the 1880s, women began marching, singing and carrying signs decrying the evils of alcoholic drink. It finally got to lawmakers and in 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act prohibiting the distilling, brewing and sale of alcoholic beverages. Prohibition simply drove liquor underground and was a huge boost to rum-runners, the mafia and moonshiners. As a result of the act, we got organized crime bosses Al Capone, Bugsy Siegel and Lucky Luciano. On the plus side, my boyhood hero, NASCAR great Junior Johnson, learned to drive running moonshine in North Carolina.
Protests had great impact overseas. French protesters stormed the Bastille on July 14, 1789, freeing political prisoners and installing democracy in France. The Berlin Wall was torn down in 1989 after demonstrations.
Georgia’s most famous citizen, Martin Luther King Jr., led peaceful protests, marches and sit-ins all around the country. The most famous was the 1963 march on Washington when 200,000 gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and heard his “I Have a Dream” speech. President Kennedy met with King, and in 1964 the Civil Rights Act was passed and, a year later, the Voting Rights Act.
Richard Nixon promised to get us out of Vietnam but there were demonstrations, some violent, before he could get it done. Some of the biggest came after he announced April 30, 1970, that he had sent troops into Cambodia, long a staging area and supply route for the North Vietnamese Army.
Just days later, on May 4, Ohio National Guard troops shot and killed four Kent State students protesting on campus.
I didn’t notice that so much. On May 2, I got a letter from Nixon ordering me to report for induction into the armed forces on June 5. Fully convinced I was going to get shot in Vietnam, I had a lifetime of living to crowd into that remaining month so I didn’t watch much news.
You have no choice but to watch now, and unlike then, when we still watched an old black-and-white.
In late April, people marched on state capitals yelling for governors to lift restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Why some of them had to carry guns is beyond me.
Those protests seem benign now.
More recently and more distressingly are the protests that came after a couple of videos, one after the February shotgun slaying of Ahmaud Arbery at Satilla Shores and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Arbery died suddenly and violently when he was shot three times by men who thought, according to a police report, he was a burglar.
There have been protests at the neighborhood and the courthouse. The protesters here have kept the peace so far as they called for a vigorous prosecution, the investigation of the district attorney and everyone involved and for resignations.
It’s been another matter on the internet. Even those with even innocent connections are now fearful of their and their families’ lives after vicious and threatening posts on social media.
George Floyd’s death resonated across the country for a number of reasons, mainly because a policeman killed him by pinning him to the asphalt with a knee on his neck. During that nine minutes Floyd lay on the ground, we heard him say he couldn’t breathe and his plea of, “Please, officer.”
Since then there has been destruction in most major cities in the country as some peaceful protests degenerated into looting and burning. Some small business owners lost everything at the hands of the protesters, sometimes as police watched, and some will never recover.
This can’t continue.
But this is also a chance to make some changes, to forge new relationships between communities and the police sworn to protect and serve all of us. In recent days, we’ve seen heartening images of better days as police and protesters join arms and smile.
It would be nice if, for once, we could get it right and leave nothing to protest.