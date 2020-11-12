Community members and Activists gathered Wednesday outside Glynn County Courthouse to continue their call for justice for Ahmaud Arbery ahead of Thursday’s bond hearing for two of the men charged in his murder.
Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man and Glynn County resident, was shot and killed Feb. 23 while on a run in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. His murder was recorded on cellphone video, which showed the end of a chase led by Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, and participated in by William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, who recorded the incident. All three men are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in May.
The two McMichaels will seek bond at a hearing in Glynn Superior Court.
During the protest, speakers demanded that no bond be given and urged attendees to return to the courthouse today to continue that call. The protest ended with a march down Albany Street.
“Thank you to those who have been running with us since the beginning when Ahmaud was tragically killed,” said Theawanza Brooks, Arbery’s aunt.
Brooks led the event Wednesday, which began with a prayer and moment to recognize the veterans in attendance in honor of Veterans Day.
The Rev. John Perry, local NAACP president, said their call for justice is grounded on the basic principle that elected and employed public servants are entrusted with doing what’s right for the people they serve.
“I would like to suggest to you that the great evil that we contend with is the evil of public servants and systems that failed to serve the good of the people,” he said. “Yet we know all too well we can’t wait for someone to come along and bring the change that we need. We know too well that when we put our faith in people who are corrupt that change never comes.”
The protest served as an encouragement for continued action as well as a celebration by attendees of the recent election loss of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson. Her opponent, Keith Higgins, received more votes and ousted Johnson, who has been widely criticized for the way she handled Arbery’s case.
“We came together, y’all,” Brooks said. “If it wasn’t for Glynn County, who they’ve counted out so many times, Jackie Johnson would still be in office.”
Glynn is one of five counties that make up the circuit.
Several state advocates spoke during the protest, including Gerald Griggs, an attorney and activist. Griggs said he’s been proud to see the way many in Glynn County have come together in the aftermath of Arbery’s murder.
“Unfortunately, our brother Ahmaud was gunned down by Travis and Gregory McMichael and their accomplice William ‘Roddie ‘Bryan,” he said. “But the world heard Glynn County. The world heard Ahmaud Arbery’s family. And we thank you for sharing Ahmaud with us, for teaching us to run with Ahmaud, teaching us not to get tired.”
To get justice, he encouraged residents to continue showing up at every opportunity to make their voices heard.
“It’s going to start and it’s going to end right here,” he said, speaking from a wooden podium bearing a cross set up on the courthouse steps. “We made a promise to this family that we would be here to the end. That meant every hearing, every appearance and every single day of the trial.”
Arbery’s father, Marcus, said he plans to see the three men charged in his son’s murder held accountable.
“Our law enforcement’s got to be accountable for the wrong things they do,” he said. “When they do wrong, they’ve got to be accountable just like everybody else. Like I said...no bond.”