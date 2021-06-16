Friends, family and community members gathered at the Glynn County Courthouse on Tuesday morning to peacefully protest charges being dropped in the 2018 shooting death of Corey “C.J.” Proctor.
C.J. Proctor’s mother, Ann Proctor, said she and others were protesting to spread awareness about C.J.’s case. She said she refuses to stop until something gets done.
“My son deserves justice. It was uncalled for, and I won’t stop. I won’t give up. They can either give him justice or deal with this,” she said.
Proctor was found shot dead inside his vehicle at the northern end of Golden Isles Parkway on March 17, 2018.
Glynn County police arrested Tiffany Brown on April 5, 2018, charging her with Proctor’s murder. Her husband, Akeem Brown, was arrested on April 15 and also charged with Proctor’s murder.
The charges alleged the Browns conspired to lure Proctor to the remote location, where he was shot to death with a .40 caliber handgun.
Tiffany Brown, 34, was released from the Glynn County Detention Center on her own recognizance on April 27, 2018. Akeem Brown, 34, was released on a $190,000 bond in January 2020.
Cammie Simpson, Proctor’s cousin, expressed her concern for the community due to the circumstances of the case. Simpson said Proctor’s death was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but that he was lured in.
“This was a well-thought-out plan ... and it was premeditated,” Simpson said.
According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the case against Akeem Brown was built upon his wife’s testimony.
Higgins announced the decision to drop the murder charges against both Browns on June 2, stating that Tiffany Brown refused to testify against her husband. He reasoned that he did not want to risk taking the case against Akeem Brown without her testimony.
Ann Proctor said she does not understand why it had come to this when she was previously told there was more than enough evidence to prosecute Brown. Jackie Johnson was the district attorney when Proctor was murdered in 2018.
“They told me at the beginning that we have enough evidence to put him away for a long time. So where is it?” she asked. “Where is the evidence?”
Ann Proctor faces nightmares of her son’s murder almost every night, in which she revisits the scene of the crime as well as the several traumatic events that ensued.
“When I am asleep, I dream of the crime scene,” she said. “C.J. is hollering at me, ‘Please, mama, please don’t let me die. I love you, mama.’ Then I am at the morgue and after that the funeral home. Then it all starts over again.”
C.J. Proctor was a favorite among patrons at the Toucan’s Ale House, where he worked. He had three sons — Zayden, 9; Raylan, 7, and Alijah, 4 — and was respected among coworkers and in the community.
Ann Proctor said it is unfair that her grandchildren have to grow up without a father, and due to the crime taking place over three years ago, C.J.’s youngest son is left with no recollection of his father.
“They have no idea how much they have hurt us,” she said. “Alijah deserves to know his daddy, and they took that from him.”