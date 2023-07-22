Members of Georgians for Truth.org stood in near 100 degree heat on the side of the St. Simons Island causeway Friday with banners and handheld signs advocating for hand-counted paper ballots in next year’s election.
The organization has no trust in the electronic voting machines, counts and recounts that deprive Georgians of their right to witness the process, said Rebekah Bennett who came from Stephens County.
“We have got to take back our state,’’ she said. “We’ve let them run roughshod over us.”
Although they were seen by a lot of motorists, their goal was to catch the eyes of the Georgia Republican House caucus which is meeting on St. Simons this weekend. Bennett said they’ll take their message to the beach Saturday so the legislators can see them from the King & Prince Beach Resort where they are meeting.
Bennett said she does not believe election officials’ explanations and watching the current process is futile.
“I can’t read a QR code,’’ she said.
Bay Cable of Gwinnett County said the group wants accountability. She and Bennett are both members of Women for American First. The organization’s founder, Amy Kremer, said they want a special legislative session called to adopt paper ballot voting before the 2024 election.
Georgians for Truth.org is also recruiting volunteers to help count votes and to clean up the voter rolls which still have unqualified voters among other functions.
Field Searcy said he came from Cairo to stand by the road Friday.
“I’m here about the voting machines,’’ which use outdated software, he said. “We need to get rid of the ballot marking device and electronic scanners.”
The law should be changed to require voting with “security grade paper ballots hand-counted at the precinct,’’ Searcy said.