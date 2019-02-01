What began as a solo protest Thursday afternoon on St. Simons Island ultimately ended in a spirited discussion.
Frank Booker was standing on a public sidewalk at the entrance to Longview Plaza, picket sign in hand, when towards the end of his “shift,” Glynn County District 2 Commissioner Peter Murphy, who represents St. Simons, Sea and Jekyll islands, arrived and engaged Booker in a lively conversation. In the meantime, the occupants of several vehicles honked and gave Booker the thumbs-up sign in agreement with his message.
Booker, a St. Simons Island resident since 1998 and property owner since 1984, is vehemently opposed to the reinstatement of a toll on the F.J. Torras Causeway, which connects St. Simons Island to Brunswick and the mainland at large. The toll has been mentioned in recent commission meetings, most notably by Murphy, as a possible way of generating revenue to improve the county’s infrastructure.
“I just wanted him to know, in my humble opinion that the tax (toll) is dumb and unfair,” Booker, who has been a full-time resident of St. Simons Island since 1998, said. “Cap Fendig, Mark Bedner and others worked very hard to get this thing to go away.”
Booker said he fears that if the Georgia Department of Transportation authorizes the toll, it will last forever. He recently sent a letter to all the county commissioners urging them to not give in to a request by Murphy to fund a study about the toll. He minces no words when asked for his impression of Murphy.
“Peter Murphy is a tax-and-spend liberal who is disguised as a conservative Republican,” Booker asserted. “I don’t think this toll tax is what a majority of his constituents want.”
Booker also feels the beach should remain free to all who visit, and is concerned a toll would be a deterrent to visitors.
“I love the beach here,” he said. “I think the public should have access to it without an entrance fee. This guy is way off base.”
For his part, Murphy said he is exploring alternative sources of revenue to fund deferred maintenance and unmet needs countywide.
“There is a lot of of misinformation out there,” said Murphy. “I’m not interested in raising revenue just for St. Simons Island.”
Murphy explained that the Four Rivers Engineering Group recently gave “D” grades to the St. Simons Island water system, and the Dunbar Creek wastewater basin, which he called “unsatisfactory.” The mainland didn’t fare much better.
“Stormwater leaches into sewer lines, which overwhelms the Dunbar and Academy Creek basins, and results in spillover,” he said.
He also brought up the condition of roads throughout the county, and likened some parts of downtown Brunswick to a “war zone” because of the condition of some of its streets. Then there are its terra cotta water pipes, which prove to be another challenge.
During the back and forth between Booker and Murphy, which remained civil, Murphy reiterated his claim that there is no other source of revenue to address the problems other than a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Booker suggested a real estate tax, which Murphy laughed off.
“If a toll, for instance, costs $50 a year, that’s less than $.15 a day,” Murphy said.
He then issued a challenge.
“Find me an alternate source of revenue,” Murphy said.