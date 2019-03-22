Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioners approved an unsolicited proposal Thursday from a developer that wants to construct a 240-unit apartment complex on Old Cyprus Mill Road.
Developer Hillpoint LLC is contracted to purchase the property located on Old Cyprus Mill Road just south of the Moss Creek Villas neighborhood, said Engineering Director Todd Kline. To accommodate a new complex at that location, the sewer system in the area needs upgrades to create more capacity.
“This is just the application to move forward with that unsolicited proposal process. The next step is staff review of an engineering report and a comprehensive agreement after that,” Kline said.
Two sewer pump stations in the area need upgrades, Kline told the commission.
“This agreement would be simply to take a look at those and what it takes to upgrade those ... Likely it will be a pump upgrade,” Kline said.
The commission approved the proposal 6-0. Commissioner Tripp Stephens was absent.
Multiple developers have entered into similar agreements with the commission. All so far have included an equivalent amount of credit for sewer tap-ins for developments in exchange for money spent on the projects, along with other arrangements.
In other business, the commission voted unanimously to spend around $473,000 on equipment to haul sludge from the utility’s three wastewater treatment plants to a landfill in Screven County.
Currently, the JWSC contracts with Republic Services to haul the sludge, which cost the utility around $520,000 in 2018.
Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs said it would cost less than half that in annual operating costs for the utility to handle it on its own.
Purchasing all the equipment would run up costs the first year to an estimated $472,688, but would only cost the utility roughly $264,849 a year thereafter. Burroughs said it would be a nearly quarter-million-dollar decrease in the utility’s annual operating budget.
Utility staff members have presented the possibility of lowering costs by changing the way the JWSC transports and disposes of sludge, a byproduct of the sewage treatment process.
The Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is equipped with a dryer, which the utility uses to dry out sludge into a product plant staff call “cake.” Cake is less expensive to transport than sludge, as sludge is much heavier.
Burroughs said he may come back to the utility in the next year or two to request more hauling equipment to transport sludge from the other two wastewater treatment plants to the Academy Creek plant.
Even accounting for the cost to transport sludge between plants, Burroughs has previously said consolidated all the sludge at Academy Creek and drying it into cake should save the utility money when transporting waste to Screven County.
Commissioners also voted 6-0 to award an engineering design contract for phases 1 and 2 of its north mainland Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project.
The commission voted to award the $695,035 contract to engineering firm Thomas & Hutton.
The commission also voted to surplus a Bobcat excavator, table discussion of establishing a new line of credit with BB&T Bank and purchase a new pump for the Academy Creek plant.
Commissioners voted to enter a closed session to discuss personnel and property matters. They adjourned the meeting immediately after exiting the closed session.
The utility commission’s next meeting is scheduled for April 4.