Prosecutors intend to present evidence in court alleging racial bias on the part of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an African American, in February in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, according to notices filed last week in Glynn County Superior Court.
Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Jesse D. Evans said racially tinged social media posts and text messages obtained by the prosecution serve as “intrinsic evidence” of racist views by the three defendants.
Travis McMichael, 34, his father Gregory McMichael, 64, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, each are charged with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
All three men are White and have remained in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in May.
Arbery, 25, was jogging through Satilla Shores Feb. 23 when Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued him, investigators say. A nearby resident, Bryan, joined the pursuit and took video of Travis McMichael shooting the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.
The defendants say they suspected Arbery of burglary.
Travis McMichael allegedly growled, “f---ing n-----!” after the fatal shooting, a GBI agent testified in early June at a probable cause hearing in Glynn County Magistrate Court. Bryan told GBI investigators he heard McMichael use the racial epithet at the scene, GBI Special Agent Richard Dial testified.
Prosecutors say they intend to present additional evidence at trial that will show a pattern of inherent racist views shared by all three of the accused, according to the notices filed Sept. 29 and again on Friday.
The case is being prosecuted by the office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.
The evidence submitted against Travis McMichael includes a “Racial Johnny Rebel Facebook post” on June 6, 2019; a “racial highway video Facebook post” on Aug. 22 of 2019; and a “racial text message” in March of 2019.
Evidence submitted against Gregory McMichael includes an “Identity Dixie Facebook post” on April 17, 2019, and a racial Johnny Rebel Facebook post” on Aug. 10, 2012.
Evidence submitted against Bryan includes “racial messages extracted from cellphone ...” according to the notice.
GBI investigators said they found racial slurs, including the “N” word, on text messages Bryan sent from his cellphone, Dial testified in June. Bryan is accused of using his pickup truck to block Arbery’s escape on several occasions during the pursuit, even striking him with the side of the truck.
Evans’ notice indicates that further evidence of racism on the part of the defendants could be presented at a later date.
“Moreover, this remains an active and ongoing investigation and the State expects to supplement this notice as more evidence and other intrinsic evidence, bad acts, and racial animus become evident,” Evans wrote.
In response largely to Arbery’s shooting death, the Georgia General Assembly passed a hate crimes bill on June 24. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law two days later. Georgia was among just four states nationally without a hate crimes law.
Also last week, Evans filed a motion to exclude evidence of the defendants’ good character prior to the day of the shooting. He noted that defense attorneys have filed “numerous pieces of evidence regarding the good character of the defendants, including their military service, law enforcement service, and specific instances of good conduct and other acts.”
“As a general rule, evidence of a person’s character is inadmissible,” Evans wrote.
No trial date has been set for the Arbery case. Jury trials have been suspended statewide since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting on directives issued last month from the state Supreme Court, jury trials could resume statewide as early as January, 2021, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett.
Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Tim Walmsley of Savannah was assigned the Arbery case. Glynn County judges have recused themselves from the case.
In August, attorneys for the McMichaels requested bond hearings. Walmsley has not responded to the request.
Walmsley denied Bryan’s request for bond during a July 17 hearing.