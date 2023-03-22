100620_dadebate2
Buy Now

Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson answers questions from members of the Kiwanis Club during a debate in 2020.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

The criminal case against former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson for allegedly meddling in the prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery’s now-convicted murderers may have been delayed, but it will not go away, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office said.

“We are fully prepared to present our case in court,” said Kara Richardson, spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our goal has always been and continues to be to ensure maximum justice for Ahmaud Arbery and his family.”

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…