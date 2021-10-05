Glynn County commissioners will review four different proposals on new county voting district lines.
The four maps were drawn by the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration and are posted on its website. A link allows feedback for county commissioners, who will ultimately decide which map to send to the governor’s office for approval.
One mandate when drawing the new district lines, done once every 10 years following the completion of the census, is to keep all five districts close in population.
Most of the proposed maps are very similar, said Chris Channell, elections board supervisor.
“The census population on SSI was only 81 individuals over the exact target for each district,” he said. “Therefore, Jekyll Island has to be moved to one of the other districts. It will either need to go to District 1, District 4 or District 5.”
Christina Redden, deputy elections supervisor, said District 2, which encompasses all of St. Simons Island, is the only proposed district identical on all four maps. She said the island’s population was “almost perfect” when it came to drawing the new lines.
Redden said another goal was to use geographic features such as waterways, marshes, landmarks and railroad tracks for district lines rather than breaking up neighborhoods.
Districts with a minority majority must be maintained, and elected officials cannot be drawn out of their districts.
Redden said it was a challenge drawing the proposed boundary lines for each map because it is “impossible” to keep every neighborhood together.
“Everybody’s going to hate one map,” Redden predicted.
It will be up to voters to give commissioners the feedback necessary so they can choose the map they prefer over others.
In-person public comments will be taken during the Oct. 12 board of elections meeting, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the board of elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider the maps at their Oct. 19 meeting.
Redden said commissioners can either accept one of the maps to send to Atlanta for approval or reject them all.
“They can send us back to the drawing board if they want,” she said.
Go to glynncounty.org/2203/2021-Redistricting to look at the four maps and comment.