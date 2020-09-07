Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission customers may see fewer notifications from the utility’s alert system if new guidance from the state Environmental Protection Division goes into effect later this year.
Whenever a water line breaks, anyone who gets water from that line is placed under a boil-water advisory, and a notification is sent to anyone using the JWSC’s emergency alert system. An advisory typically lasts around 18-24 hours, during which those affected are advised to boil any water from the tap before drinking it.
Boil-water advisories aren’t lifted until water downstream from the break is tested for bacterial contamination.
“The test takes 18 to 24 hours to come back, that’s why the advisories last that long,” said Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the utility.
Breaks are common, said administration director Jay Sellers, but in the last three years, not a single test has come back positive for contamination.
Under the new rules, the JWSC would only have to issue an advisory the water system was subject to a large-scale power outage that led to a loss of water pressure throughout a big portion of the system, effectively cutting out 95 percent of advisories, Burroughs explained.
“It would have to be a very large break for us to lose enough pressure in the system that we could not do a controlled shutdown of the area,” Burroughs said.
The last time the JWSC experienced such a widespread outage and loss of pressure was during Hurricane Matthew. Since then, the utility has been working to harden the water and sewer systems against the elements. While not all have been installed, it has purchased or will soon acquire enough generators and backup pumps to effectively keep the entire system functional during a power outage.
“It also helps with public confidence in the system, when we’re not having to put out advisories for things that aren’t a concern,” Burroughs said. “If you stop seeing them, it’s not because we decided to stop putting them out.”
The utility will continue to test for contamination, he added, even if no advisory is issued.
“Will still run the tests just to be safe, but won’t issue an advisory,” Burroughs said. “It just means your phone will ring a little less.”
Documentation on the new guidance can be found at epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protection-branch/drinking-water. The EPD will accept public comments on the proposed rules at epdcomments@dnr.ga.gov through Sept. 18.