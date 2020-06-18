Members of the state legislature returned to the capitol this week to finish the work they started in January.
That includes passing a state budget that will indicate how agencies and groups in Georgia adjust their spending moving forward into the new fiscal year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
School districts around the state, including Glynn County Schools, are waiting for approval of a final state budget before adopting their own spending plans.
The current version of the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget, voted out Wednesday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, proposes cutting $1 billion in school funding.
Areas of education that could face an 11 percent cut in funding include pupil transportation, dual enrollment and GNETS grants.
The budget also features an 11 percent cut to Quality Basic Education.
Other areas that could see budget drops are agriculture education, CTAE grants, school nurses, testing and more.
State Senate and House committees for education issues met Wednesday and discussed several bills, including a free speech bill that aims to eliminate “free speech zones” on college campuses and better protect First Amendment rights and a bill that authorizes local school systems to enroll qualified homeschooled and private school students in college and career academy courses.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, presented both bills to committee members. Senate Bill 430, which would authorize the state board of education to create rules and regulations for the administration of the enrollment process for homeschool and private school students in college and career academies, was the result of conversations he had with local officials from the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
The House Education Committee also heard from Sen. P.K Martin, chairman of the Senate Education and Youth Committee, about Senate Bill 367, which is supported by Gov. Brian Kemp to reduce required testing in Georgia’s schools.
The bill, passed by the Senate, would remove five of the seven required assessments that are currently above federal regulations. It would also allow for flexibility on timing of the high school writing assessments, change the required time of testing and shorten the length of Georgia Milestones.
Kemp toured the state last year with State Education Superintendent Richard Woods and hosted events to receive feedback from school communities. A common complaint was the nature of high-stakes testing. The bill aims to address that.
Representatives from education groups spoke in favor of the bill during the committee meeting.
“This bill was created with a lot of input from educators,” said Buddy Costley, executive director of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders. “… The governor and state Superintendent Woods did a great thing last year. They toured the entire state and they listened and they sought feedback.”
Several committee members, though, voiced concerns that the change could affect the quality of education in Georgia. Some worried taking away tests could reduce accountability in schools.
“There’s little nuances in this bill that undermine some of the work this committee has done in the past few years,” said Rep. Rick Jasperse, chairman of the House Education Committee.
Margaret Ciccarelli, director of legislative affairs for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, pointed out that there’s no better example of how dedicated teachers are to their students than the work school staff put in during the three months of distance learning due to COVID-19.
“Teachers are accountable, administrators are accountable, all members of the school team are accountable, regardless of standardized testing,” she said.