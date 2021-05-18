The possibility of a movie production facility coming to the Golden Isles is an exciting prospect for some, but not everyone.

The rezoning of the 1,091-acre New Hope Plantation to a planned development has raised questions about the impact it could have on the region.

In a letter to county commissioners, Julian Smith urged commissioners to reject the recommendation from the Mainland Planning Commission to approve the rezoning request at Thursday’s meeting. A concern is there is no Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission service available in the area to accommodate the movie operations and a planned 500-unit development.

“If that is true and if public water and sewer cannot be made available to this location, that should be reason enough to deny this application for more than 500 dwelling units as well as industrial and commercial development on this site,” he said.

Plans for what will be called New Hope Studios include the construction of three 90,000-square-foot buildings that will serve a variety of purposes, including sound and storage.

If the rezoning is approved, construction could begin this summer, said Michelle Sligh, executive producer for what will be New Hope Studios.

She believes the site is ideal because of its secluded, quiet location. Sligh expressed confidence movie makers will come to the studio because of the high demand for film locations in Georgia.

But Smith questioned what will happen if the studio turns out to be a flop.

“In the event these film production facilities are not used for that purpose, to what use might these buildings be put?” he asked. “For instance, can they be used to store wood chips?”

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The meeting will also be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

