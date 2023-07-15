Residents living near the proposed site of a kayak launch near Dunbar Creek on St. Simons Island are holding a meeting today to discuss their concerns.
The residents are concerned the demand to use the kayak launch will be high and that people will park their vehicles on neighborhood streets if the parking lot is filled to capacity.
“None of our neighbors want it. I just think someone is trying to slip one by,” said Karen Babson, one of the residents living near the proposed site.
She said the site is already surveyed and it will go forward despite opposition.
Her husband, George Babson, suggested that if the kayak launch is built, the access should come off Sea Island Road instead of the residential street.
“The main thing is to keep them out of the neighborhood,” he said. “There are a lot of kids in the neighborhood.”
Another concern, he said, comes from a Mother Jones magazine story published 18 months ago quoting Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig expressing support to create a park overlooking the creek near Ebo Landing, the site of a mass suicide in 1803 by slaves who were captured in what today is Nigeria.
The slaves revolted, throwing the crew overboard before the ship they were on ran aground in the creek. Rather than face a life of slavery, they chose to deliberately wade into the water to drown themselves. It’s uncertain if all 75 slaves killed themselves. Thirteen bodies were recovered and the fate of the remaining ones is unknown.
Fendig acknowledges he was not misquoted in the magazine story but said he realizes now it’s the wrong location for a memorial to the slave revolt and the only recorded mass suicide by slaves in history.
He said a park acknowledging the slave revolt near the site is still something he’d like to accomplish, but he realizes the location near the proposed kayak launch “would not be a good fit.” He is looking at other possible locations for the memorial park.
As for the kayak launch, Fendig said he’s hearing similar arguments to the ones he heard before a boat ramp was built near German Village. He said precautions were taken to address the concerns and the same ones will apply to the kayak launch.
The parking lot will have the capacity to hold 15 vehicles. If the lot is filled and a kayaker tries to park on the residential street, Fendig said they will be ticketed.
“The rules were enforced on the usage of the property,” he said of the boat ramp near German Village. “There have been no complaints with the usage of that property.”
The kayak launch will be for kayaks and canoes only, Fendig said.
Dunbar Creek runs into the Frederica River, a waterway with traffic from motorized boats. Fendig, who has taken a kayak on the creek in the past, said the paddle to the river is ideal for kayakers who want to enjoy the solitude of nature.
“Parks are a legacy that transcends many generations,” he said. “Parks are the No. 1 asset to have, especially on St. Simons Island.”