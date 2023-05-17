The Glynn County Commission was presented a preview of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday’s special called meeting.
Teresa Munson, the county’s chief financial officer, said she had no plans to go over the proposed budget in great detail. Instead, she gave commissioners a brief overview of the $91.4 million proposal.
The general fund is the largest individual fund, making up 36% of the entire county budget. Special revenue funds make up 44% of the county’s total budget, including police, EMS, fire, accommodation excise tax and grant funding, along with multiple special revenue funds.
Other fund types include the pension trust fund, enterprise funds, debt service fund, and capital projects fund.
Increasing property values, strong property tax collections by the tax commissioner, and conservative budgeting have enabled the county to propose a rollback of the general fund millage rate for the third year in a row, giving Glynn County one of the lowest millage rates in the state while maintaining county operations in a highly inflationary economic environment, she said.
The general fund millage rate proposed at 3.798 mills crosses all tax districts in the county, she said. Four special service districts, fire, EMS, police and Sea Island Police, total 4.94 mills, and the remaining capital project millage rate is 0.53 mills.
There are six tax districts in Glynn County, each paying the general fund millage rate and other special service district millage rates as appropriate, based upon the services they receive in their tax district.
A public hearing to present the proposed budget will be presented at the June 1 commission meeting. Commissioners will vote on the budget at the June 22 meeting.
The county’s new fiscal year begins July 1.
A possible kayak launch at Dunbar Creek also was discussed. The proposed launch would be a three-way partnership between the county, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
The DNR has offered to pay $25,000 for the engineering services. A lease would have to be obtained by JWSC, owners of the property where the proposed ramp would be built. DNR officials also offered to help the county with the permitting process.
The county will be responsible for construction of a paved parking lot and DNR would be responsible for the rest of the project.
Proposed amendments to the county’s code of ordinances were discussed at the meeting. The intent of the proposed changes is to do more to deal with the homeless population.
County officials are considering a prohibition to camp on private property without the owner’s permission, a requirement to get a permit for homeless shelters, day shelters and service providers, and a ban on pedestrians approaching vehicles for safety reasons. The only exceptions will be for those who apply for and are granted a permit.
“This is something we have been working on for some time,” Commission Chair Wayne Neal said.
Commissioner Bo Clark asked if there is anything that can be done to force homeless people to move out of the county. He said a panhandler on the F.J. Torras Causeway moves to different locations. He also said some of the homeless are panhandling at the shopping center with the Target store, Lowe’s and other businesses.
“It’s getting crazy here,” he said. “It’s got to stop.”
Neal said the homeless issue will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.