A proposed change in the Brunswick alcohol ordinance could end any questions about the legality of businesses to serve complimentary glasses of beer or wine during special events.
City attorney Brian Corry is working on a draft of proposed changes that will set the parameters for a non-eating establishment to get a beer and/or wine amenity permit. It would allow the permit holder to offer beer and/or wine as an act of hospitality.
Businesses would be limited to no more than two events a month and be required to keep a record of when the hospitality events are held.
A business owner would only have to apply for the amenity permit once and it would renew automatically when the occupational license is renewed.
The city also has the discretion to revoke or suspend the amenity permit for violations or to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.
Businesses would be limited to serving no more than one six-ounce glass of wine or a 12-ounce serving of beer.
Businesses will have to pay a $50 application fee to cover administrative costs and initial amenity permit that will include a background check.
The ordinance change, if approved by the city finance committee and city commissioners, will end any questions about the legality of businesses giving away complimentary glasses of wine and beer during First Friday events.
The proposed changes also address off-premises licenses for catering businesses and during non-profit events through an event permit application. It sets the hours alcohol may be served and limits events on sites zoned for residential uses to four events a year.
The draft proposal also makes some gender-specific wording changes to improve the accuracy of the proposed ordinance.