Voters declared the Oglethorpe Convention Center dead when they approved a referendum last year to return unspent SPLOST funds dedicated to the project to the taxpayers.
That doesn’t mean the city has abandoned plans to find a tenant to occupy the tract in downtown Brunswick.
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency is seeking written proposals to develop the property through the March 31 deadline.
According to a public notice soliciting proposals, potential uses include retail or commercial space, meeting space, residential housing, lodging, a public park, green space or a combination of uses. The agency is also open to other potential uses.
“The URA is not confined to a particular development structure and looks to the proposer to present an arrangement that would result in the highest quality development consistent with the city of Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Plan and all other applicable regulations,” according to the notice.
The city spent nearly two decades trying to build a convention center at the site before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed a tentative agreement to develop the site and city officials decided to abandon its plans.
The Oglethorpe block is described as a prime “catalyst site” to help ignite downtown Brunswick’s resurgence.
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said there has been a lot of interest in the property since the city began advertising the availability of the property. Hill is also secretary of the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency.
“We’ve gotten quite a few calls from developers,” Hill said. “I think all options are open.”
Written proposals will be considered by the URA Board in April, perhaps at a special-called meeting, he said.
“They will be opened and sent to the board,” Hill said. “The URA will provide their recommendation to the city.”