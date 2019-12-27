Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Royal Buick Cadillac Inc

Buyer: Sigrid Gundry

Price: $209,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Timothy Delaney

Buyer: Anne Hurley

Price: $285,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Diane Sharpe

Buyer: Lynn Moses

Price: $215,500

Location: Island South

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Eichers Investment Group

Price: $142,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: John Kennedy

Buyer: Nathan Russo

Price: $148,500

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Timothy Slaton

Buyer: Calford Jones

Price: $25,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Deborah McQuaig

Buyer: Amy Lockwood

Price: $15,500

Location: Not listed

Seller: Gwendolyn Cox

Buyer: Lamae Parrish

Price: $175,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: Diana Grantham

Buyer: Dean Hachey

Price: $10,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: BC Construction

Buyer: Sandra Spikes

Price: $389,900

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Ivory Stephens

Buyer: George Clowers

Price: $156,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Melissa Harris

Buyer: Anthony Grant

Price: $200,900

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Marsha Johnson

Buyer: Zachary Lewis

Price: $175,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Brandon Small

Buyer: Daniel Wynn IV

Price: $199,900

Location: Avondale

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Gwendolyn Flonnery Roberts

Price: $279,200

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Gayle Mosley

Buyer: Sidney Gonzales Jr.

Price: $192,500

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Deborah Ann Davis

Buyer: Tammy Purvis

Price: $37,000

Location: Willow Creek

Seller: James Thomas Brown

Buyer: Steh Murray

Price: $386,000

Location: Serenova Cove

Seller: Bonnie Keefe

Buyer: Christopher Wilson

Price: $127,500

Location: West Shore Acres

Seller: Russell Pitzer

Buyer: Ann Arvin

Price: $297,500

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Glynn County Development Authority

Buyer: Nicholas Beechler

Price: $1,590,700

Location: Not listed

Seller: Southern Eagles Landing

Buyer: East Coast Design Holding

Price: $1,324,000

Location: Industrial District

Seller: Sea Island LLC

Buyer: Team Taylor Investments

Price: $6,400,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: SBW Capital Partners LLC

Buyer: 2418 N Main LLC

Price: $1,285,000

Location: Not listed

Seller: Charles Henagan III

Buyer: David Clark

Price: $810,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Annie Polite

Buyer: Black Ink Homes LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Terry Readdick

Buyer: Andrew Tostensen

Price: $960,000

Location: Grove L 3

Seller: John Flournoy V

Buyer: Carol Hodge

Price: $59,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Jane Lafferty

Buyer: Linda Becker

Price: $145,000

Location: Caleb’s Crossing

Seller: Darryl Wiggins

Buyer: Bradford Chapman

Price: $100,000

Location: Big Buck

Seller: Rodney Wiggins

Buyer: Bradford Chapman

Price: $75,000

Location: Big Buck

Seller: Andecor Renovators Inc

Buyer: Buck Cherry LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Evelyn Newman

Buyer: Kathy Lockhart

Price: $206,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller:John Downey

Buyer: Matthew Valentine

Price: $239,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Pallett Menders Inc.

Buyer: Raul Trevino

Price: $129,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Katharine Sheil

Buyer: Kimberly Pickren

Price: $200,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Michael Nyenhuis

Buyer: Phil Brothers

Price: $175,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: FMC Investment Holdings

Buyer: Ashton Earnhardt

Price: $345,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Sandra Spikes

Buyer: Landon Tichenor

Price: $363,000

Location: Mariner’s Landing

Seller: Driggers Construction

Buyer: Leon Joyner

Price: $200,000

Location: Royal Oaks

