Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Royal Buick Cadillac Inc
Buyer: Sigrid Gundry
Price: $209,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Timothy Delaney
Buyer: Anne Hurley
Price: $285,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Diane Sharpe
Buyer: Lynn Moses
Price: $215,500
Location: Island South
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Eichers Investment Group
Price: $142,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: John Kennedy
Buyer: Nathan Russo
Price: $148,500
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Timothy Slaton
Buyer: Calford Jones
Price: $25,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Deborah McQuaig
Buyer: Amy Lockwood
Price: $15,500
Location: Not listed
Seller: Gwendolyn Cox
Buyer: Lamae Parrish
Price: $175,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: Diana Grantham
Buyer: Dean Hachey
Price: $10,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: BC Construction
Buyer: Sandra Spikes
Price: $389,900
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Ivory Stephens
Buyer: George Clowers
Price: $156,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Melissa Harris
Buyer: Anthony Grant
Price: $200,900
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Marsha Johnson
Buyer: Zachary Lewis
Price: $175,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Brandon Small
Buyer: Daniel Wynn IV
Price: $199,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Gwendolyn Flonnery Roberts
Price: $279,200
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Gayle Mosley
Buyer: Sidney Gonzales Jr.
Price: $192,500
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Deborah Ann Davis
Buyer: Tammy Purvis
Price: $37,000
Location: Willow Creek
Seller: James Thomas Brown
Buyer: Steh Murray
Price: $386,000
Location: Serenova Cove
Seller: Bonnie Keefe
Buyer: Christopher Wilson
Price: $127,500
Location: West Shore Acres
Seller: Russell Pitzer
Buyer: Ann Arvin
Price: $297,500
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Glynn County Development Authority
Buyer: Nicholas Beechler
Price: $1,590,700
Location: Not listed
Seller: Southern Eagles Landing
Buyer: East Coast Design Holding
Price: $1,324,000
Location: Industrial District
Seller: Sea Island LLC
Buyer: Team Taylor Investments
Price: $6,400,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: SBW Capital Partners LLC
Buyer: 2418 N Main LLC
Price: $1,285,000
Location: Not listed
Seller: Charles Henagan III
Buyer: David Clark
Price: $810,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Annie Polite
Buyer: Black Ink Homes LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Terry Readdick
Buyer: Andrew Tostensen
Price: $960,000
Location: Grove L 3
Seller: John Flournoy V
Buyer: Carol Hodge
Price: $59,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Jane Lafferty
Buyer: Linda Becker
Price: $145,000
Location: Caleb’s Crossing
Seller: Darryl Wiggins
Buyer: Bradford Chapman
Price: $100,000
Location: Big Buck
Seller: Rodney Wiggins
Buyer: Bradford Chapman
Price: $75,000
Location: Big Buck
Seller: Andecor Renovators Inc
Buyer: Buck Cherry LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Evelyn Newman
Buyer: Kathy Lockhart
Price: $206,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller:John Downey
Buyer: Matthew Valentine
Price: $239,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Pallett Menders Inc.
Buyer: Raul Trevino
Price: $129,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Katharine Sheil
Buyer: Kimberly Pickren
Price: $200,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Michael Nyenhuis
Buyer: Phil Brothers
Price: $175,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: FMC Investment Holdings
Buyer: Ashton Earnhardt
Price: $345,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Sandra Spikes
Buyer: Landon Tichenor
Price: $363,000
Location: Mariner’s Landing
Seller: Driggers Construction
Buyer: Leon Joyner
Price: $200,000
Location: Royal Oaks