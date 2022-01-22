Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 3 through January 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Thomas Leo Lacey
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Grimm
Price: $490,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Jimmy T. Scholze
Buyer: Coenraad Van Der Poel
Price: $430,000
Location: Hartford by the Sea
Seller: John Duncan Goodrich
Buyer: Donald Wolfe
Price: $189,900
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: JC 6 Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Matthew Norman
Price: $440,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Timothy P. Neher
Buyer: Robert Wesley Lafferty
Price: $475,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Marie L. Green
Buyer: Ashley Whittenburg
Price: $56,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes, LLC
Buyer: David Bentley
Price: $215,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Linda M. Campbell
Buyer: Cory Mallard
Price: $22,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Bare Feet Retreat LLC
Buyer: Jeremy Hess
Price: $625,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Brantley Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Joshua M. Nelson
Price: $55,000
Location: Towns Common
Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC
Buyer: Southern Land Partners LLC
Price: $1,435,100
Location: N/A
Seller: 3018 Norwich Street Inc
Buyer: Coastal Recreational Storage LLC
Price: $825,600
Location: McKinna Place
Seller: Richard Graham McKinna
Buyer: Coastal Recreational Storage LLC
Price: $24,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Harry D. Jones
Buyer: Keith Mitchell LLC
Price: $365,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC
Buyer: Lucas York Black
Price: $1,813,700
Location: North End
Seller: Brunswick Glynn
Buyer: Scott P. Hunter
Price: $235,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Kolton Parker Brooks
Buyer: Sheila Grace Cannon
Price: $194,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Bich Ngoc Thia Nguyen
Buyer: Latoya Renee Fountain
Price: $270,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: ET 6 LP
Price: $229,800
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Michael Alan Van Brunt
Buyer: Minter H. Norton
Price: $316,000
Location: East Manor
Seller: Amanda Moylin Brady Heath
Buyer: Evan Timothy Blackman
Price: $87,500
Location: Live Oaks
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: VC Dirt LLC
Price: $1,866,700
Location: Lake
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Grants Ferry Cove
Price: $1,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: VC Dirt LLC
Buyer: Greenleafe Development LLC
Price: $2,012,500
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc
Buyer: Michael Allen Woods
Price: $260,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Jerell Nickerson
Price: $421,700
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Dorothy Fleming
Buyer: Andrew Mailloux
Price: $346,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Sherry Elaine Casas
Buyer: Martina Schwendemann
Price: $355,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: 5 Star Credit Union
Buyer: Lee Robert Dinkins
Price: $75,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Ilona M. Salavarria
Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich
Price: $475,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Alana Gail Andrews
Buyer: Tyron McSwain
Price: $296,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson
Buyer: John D. Horsley III
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Vikki L. Eckhoff
Buyer: Karen Mitchell
Price: $255,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Pruinn LLC
Buyer: Shivi 2022 Inc
Price: $1,100,000
Location: East View
Seller: Angela Golden
Buyer: Jeffery R. Belew
Price: $198,300
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Michael A. Lamb
Buyer: James Scott Lynn
Price: $1,240,000
Location: Parkview
Seller: Terri Ghazanfari
Buyer: Maurice Gonzalez
Price: $412,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Stephen M. McCarthy
Buyer: Jennifer Heathwood Russo
Price: $1,550,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Annalise K. Monte
Buyer: Lanjuan Lin
Price: $550,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Judy K. Woodward
Buyer: Robert E. Forehand
Price: $250,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Jessica Park
Buyer: Adam Androff
Price: $189,500
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Yolila LLC
Buyer: Windsway Advisors LLC
Price: $3,163,900
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Michael R. Browning
Buyer: Sebastian B. Emanuel
Price: $288,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: James Joiner
Buyer: Marcus J. Cross
Price: $194,700
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kathleen Coleman
Price: $269,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Beth A. Ewing
Buyer: Michael T. Goldberg
Price: $255,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Juanita S. Sanders
Buyer: Steven K. Wyman
Price: $780,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Timothy W. Nelson
Buyer: Oliver Hollis
Price: $475,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Cary Smith
Buyer: Graham Reagan Gabriel
Price: $150,000
Location: South End
Seller: Alan M. Ours
Buyer: Jessica D. Stepowany
Price: $569,900
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Mattie Sue Guynn
Buyer: 3511 Altama LLC
Price: $185,000
Location: Washington Square
Seller: Arthur Willard Bradley
Buyer: Brandon Baily
Price: $75,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Mary K. Gibson
Buyer: Bruce Beard
Price: $288,200
Location: N/A