Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 3 through January 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Thomas Leo Lacey

Buyer: Jeffrey W. Grimm

Price: $490,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Jimmy T. Scholze

Buyer: Coenraad Van Der Poel

Price: $430,000

Location: Hartford by the Sea

Seller: John Duncan Goodrich

Buyer: Donald Wolfe

Price: $189,900

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: JC 6 Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Matthew Norman

Price: $440,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Timothy P. Neher

Buyer: Robert Wesley Lafferty

Price: $475,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Marie L. Green

Buyer: Ashley Whittenburg

Price: $56,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes, LLC

Buyer: David Bentley

Price: $215,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Linda M. Campbell

Buyer: Cory Mallard

Price: $22,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Bare Feet Retreat LLC

Buyer: Jeremy Hess

Price: $625,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Brantley Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Joshua M. Nelson

Price: $55,000

Location: Towns Common

Seller: RLF Kingsland Properties LLC

Buyer: Southern Land Partners LLC

Price: $1,435,100

Location: N/A

Seller: 3018 Norwich Street Inc

Buyer: Coastal Recreational Storage LLC

Price: $825,600

Location: McKinna Place

Seller: Richard Graham McKinna

Buyer: Coastal Recreational Storage LLC

Price: $24,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Harry D. Jones

Buyer: Keith Mitchell LLC

Price: $365,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Dream Finders Homes LLC

Buyer: Lucas York Black

Price: $1,813,700

Location: North End

Seller: Brunswick Glynn

Buyer: Scott P. Hunter

Price: $235,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Kolton Parker Brooks

Buyer: Sheila Grace Cannon

Price: $194,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Bich Ngoc Thia Nguyen

Buyer: Latoya Renee Fountain

Price: $270,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: ET 6 LP

Price: $229,800

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Michael Alan Van Brunt

Buyer: Minter H. Norton

Price: $316,000

Location: East Manor

Seller: Amanda Moylin Brady Heath

Buyer: Evan Timothy Blackman

Price: $87,500

Location: Live Oaks

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: VC Dirt LLC

Price: $1,866,700

Location: Lake

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Grants Ferry Cove

Price: $1,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: VC Dirt LLC

Buyer: Greenleafe Development LLC

Price: $2,012,500

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc

Buyer: Michael Allen Woods

Price: $260,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Jerell Nickerson

Price: $421,700

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Dorothy Fleming

Buyer: Andrew Mailloux

Price: $346,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Sherry Elaine Casas

Buyer: Martina Schwendemann

Price: $355,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: 5 Star Credit Union

Buyer: Lee Robert Dinkins

Price: $75,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Ilona M. Salavarria

Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich

Price: $475,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Alana Gail Andrews

Buyer: Tyron McSwain

Price: $296,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Berthenia J. Gibson

Buyer: John D. Horsley III

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Vikki L. Eckhoff

Buyer: Karen Mitchell

Price: $255,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Pruinn LLC

Buyer: Shivi 2022 Inc

Price: $1,100,000

Location: East View

Seller: Angela Golden

Buyer: Jeffery R. Belew

Price: $198,300

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Michael A. Lamb

Buyer: James Scott Lynn

Price: $1,240,000

Location: Parkview

Seller: Terri Ghazanfari

Buyer: Maurice Gonzalez

Price: $412,000

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Stephen M. McCarthy

Buyer: Jennifer Heathwood Russo

Price: $1,550,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Annalise K. Monte

Buyer: Lanjuan Lin

Price: $550,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Judy K. Woodward

Buyer: Robert E. Forehand

Price: $250,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Jessica Park

Buyer: Adam Androff

Price: $189,500

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Yolila LLC

Buyer: Windsway Advisors LLC

Price: $3,163,900

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Michael R. Browning

Buyer: Sebastian B. Emanuel

Price: $288,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: James Joiner

Buyer: Marcus J. Cross

Price: $194,700

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kathleen Coleman

Price: $269,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Beth A. Ewing

Buyer: Michael T. Goldberg

Price: $255,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Juanita S. Sanders

Buyer: Steven K. Wyman

Price: $780,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Timothy W. Nelson

Buyer: Oliver Hollis

Price: $475,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Cary Smith

Buyer: Graham Reagan Gabriel

Price: $150,000

Location: South End

Seller: Alan M. Ours

Buyer: Jessica D. Stepowany

Price: $569,900

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Mattie Sue Guynn

Buyer: 3511 Altama LLC

Price: $185,000

Location: Washington Square

Seller: Arthur Willard Bradley

Buyer: Brandon Baily

Price: $75,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Mary K. Gibson

Buyer: Bruce Beard

Price: $288,200

Location: N/A

More from this section

County tries to generate SPLOST support

County tries to generate SPLOST support

The second of four scheduled town hall meetings to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Sales Tax referendum was held Tuesday at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.