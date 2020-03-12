A velvet pantsuit hung on a rack near the simple black dresses, sequined outfits and more.
Prom dresses and suits that could meet the fashion tastes of nearly any teenager hung Wednesday on racks at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia location in Brunswick.
Students perused their options during the first day of the “Once Upon a Prom, Say Yes to the Dress” event, which continues today at the Teen Center. The event is sponsored by the Junior League of the Golden Isles, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club.
The goal is to make prom accessible to all students in Glynn County, said Nicole Rodgers, president of the local Junior League.
“It’s an opportunity for kids in the community for whom prom dresses or suits might be the barrier to being able to go to prom,” Rodgers said. “They might be able to save for the ticket but not the ticket and the dress or the ticket and the suit.”
Glynn Academy’s prom is set for March 28, and Brunswick High’s prom will be April 18.
Most of the dresses and suits at the Teen Center event were recently donated by the community.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community as a whole to come together,” Rodgers said. “… Most formal dresses get worn once or twice, and then shoved in the back of the closet. But this is a great way to give them new life.”
Dresses ranged from size 0 to size 26 and came in a range of colors and styles. The event continues today, and students can come by the Teen Center after school until 7 p.m. to “shop” for prom attire.
“It’s fun,” Rodgers said. “The girls will come in in groups or by themselves or with their mom. We picked the time frame so that parents could come, be off work and be able to be here. They’re welcome to take dresses, try them on.”
Emma Austin, unit director of the Teen Center, said the Boys & Girls Club hopes to provide opportunities for all local students.
“The Teen Center isn’t just for a certain group of kids,” she said. “It’s for everybody, and providing those opportunities for every single kid in Glynn County.”
The Teen Center is located at 4226 Coral Park Drive.