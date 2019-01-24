DARIEN — A luxury boat will turn 100 this year, and thanks to a Glynn County resident, unlike sometimes during its past, it will be above water.
Jennifer Flournoy has the boat on a rail at the former George’s Boat Yard in Darien, where it is undergoing stem-to-stern repairs. Asked the name of the 70-foot, Flournoy said she’s going with Ruffled Grouse II in recognition of its history and of its original owners, the Carstairs brothers who operated a Philadelphia distillery. When the brothers owned the boat, it was the Nadesah, but they later had another called the Ruffled Grouse, she said.
It had perhaps a dozen owners and, when it had a Florida owner, it was called the Sangamo, Flournoy said.
Once the work on the hull is complete, Flournoy plans to refloat it at the dock and have her shipwright, Steve Smith, put a couple of engines in it so it can be sailed to a moorage in Marshes of MacKay.
Flournoy said she bought a house in northern Glynn County partly because it has a dock big enough for the vessel.
Not only has the boat survived a century, the boat’s builders, John Trumpy Sr. and John H. Mathis, turned out some of the most celebrated of the country’s private yachts. The pair formed a partnership in 1910. After Mathis died, Trumpy became sole owner of the company in 1939 and began turning out Trumpy yachts, perhaps the most sought-after classic, wooden hull boats. Associations have formed among those who have bought and restored the yachts.
“As far as we know, it’s the oldest still afloat,’’ Flournoy said last week as she watched work on the boat.
Not that it was always afloat. It had been tied up at the shrimp docks along the Darien River for years until it sank at the dock. Long-time shrimp boat captain Darrell Gale raised it, and then took possession after the former owner couldn’t pay for the work.
When Hurricane Matthew approached, the boat was towed to a sheltered section of Cathead Creek near Interstate 95 and anchored near another boat that had sunk after being abandoned there years ago.
“I couldn’t see it sit up there in Cathead Creek and go underwater,’’ Flournoy said.
And it most certainly would have sunk again if extensive repairs weren’t made on the hull, repairs that had to be made high and dry. Gale had it on the rail and had amassed some expense, and agreed to give Flournoy title to the craft in exchange for that bill, she said.
She knew the vessel needed work but admits to not knowing just how much.
“Be careful what you wish for,’’ Flournoy said.
Smith and a couple of workers are going about the painstaking work including stripping the Fiberglass off most of the hull.
Smith said that shipwrights apply Fiberglass thinking it will protect a boat, but sometimes the opposite is true. It will keep sea water out, but if not applied properly it also can hold in internal moisture and rot boats from within, Smith said.
Flournoy traveled to Newport to understand the history of her vessel and met Earl McMillan, who has been restoring Trumpy yachts for 20 years.
“I went aboard three Trumpy yachts. I just went to Trumpy school with him,’’ she said.
Nursing a broken foot, she can’t climb aboard her own Trumpy now but said she has full confidence Smith is doing what she asked, which is to “stay as close to the original boat as I can.”
Smith said he’s leaving some of past changes in place including the Fiberglass from the waterline down. Meanwhile, his two-man crew is completing work on the bottom, painting and repairing possible leaks. The cedar is exposed and Smith was sealing it with seam compound before it gets its paint.
Inside, a lot of work remains including putting in a lower deck and installing a pair of engines. Some will wait until the vessel is re-floated because, Smith pointed out, that sitting on the rail with hard supports beneath it, a lot of the interior has pushed up several inches by the pressure from below.
When it’s back on the water, Smith said, “that will settle back down.”
As for as “close to the original as possible,” Flournoy knows that will be hard.
Take the rails, that have been removed for restoration, as an example.
“Some are bronze, some are galvanized,’’ meaning Trumpy and Mathis didn’t install some of them, she said.
“Everything on this boat was mahogany and bronze,’’ she said, but no more.
She also won’t stick with the original building material on the hull.
“Originally, it was Douglas fir. We’re rebuilding with cedar. We have a lot more woodworms,’’ that would chew right through fir, Flournoy said.
It was Smith’s experience with wooden hulled boats that prompted her to bring him onto the project, Flournoy said.
Climbing down from a scaffold, Smith said, “Years ago, this used to be more fun.” Having worked in a yacht yard in Charleston for 15 years, Smith came back to Georgia and built shrimpboats in the 1970s.
“You work on your boats and other peoples’ (too),” he said.
Among the hardest work so far was replacing all but one of the ribs “from one end to the other.”
“‘They were all rotten or sistered,’’ he said of the practice of stabilizing rotten wood by fastening a solid one to it.
The plan is to float the Ruffled Grouse II by May. She has the boatyard under lease from Lucas Properties, which is building Oaks on the River condominiums just to the west.
When it’s done, it may be in better shape the Trumpy’s most famous, the Sequoia, which served as the presidential yacht from Hoover until Carter.
The Sequoia was built in 1925, and Hoover fished aboard the craft. In ensuing years, FDR had it decommissioned during World War II so it lost its USS status. Truman and Eisenhower used it, and there is speculation that John F. Kennedy cruised aboard it with Marilyn Monroe. That can’t be verified because soon after JFK’s assassination, the Sequoia’s log was destroyed as were many of his White House papers.
Nixon entertained Russian Premier Leonid Brezhnev aboard the Sequoia and Gerald Ford held cabinet meetings on the boat.
Ford was the last president to make use of it, however, because Jimmy Carter, who preferred row boats on Georgia farm ponds, had the Sequoia sold at auction.
It fell into disrepair until a group bought it and began a restoration.
It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1987, but a company owed money for the $3 million restoration took possession. It is said to be in storage, and by one account, deteriorating.
Flournoy has said she won’t let the less famous Ruffled Grouse II deteriorate.