Carter Jules could not sit back and just observe when she learned about the hardships some students in Glynn County face accessing personal hygiene products.
Jules, a sophomore at Frederica Academy, had to take action. This year, she founded a nonprofit called Project Niceties, through which she originally planned to donate feminine hygiene products to public schools. She’s since expanded the project to include donations of hygienic and personal care products for both underprivileged girls and boys.
“We made boxes that go to every public school in Glynn County, and they just have sanitary products that you can give to underprivileged girls, and then also guys if they need it,” Jules said.
Jules said she learned through various media reports about a struggle many students experience, in which they cannot afford to purchase personal hygiene products and must endure embarrassing experiences at school.
Jules’ goal is to provide every underprivileged student in Glynn County with access to sanitary and personal care products, which she has packed into care boxes that she is delivering this week to school nurses. The boxes will be delivered to Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and all four Glynn County Schools’ middle schools.
The boxes contain sanitary pads, tampons, shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
Jules is also providing single-use personal care kits that will allow students to shower at school when they need to.
She received family support and other donations to purchase the supplies for the first boxes.
To keep the project moving forward, Jules plans to send out letters to potential donors and to set up an online platform through which to receive monetary donations.
She also hopes to set up donation boxes in schools.
“We’re going to spread the word through social media … And then we’re also going to send out a letter to a bunch of our close friends and ask them if they want to help,” she said.
Jules also plans to keep the boxes stocked by continuing to donate items and seeking support from the community.
“I really hope I can positively affect my community, because I really like it here so I want to leave an impact,” she said. “And then I really hope that we can spread to other schools, not just in Glynn County, so maybe in McIntosh or Camden.”