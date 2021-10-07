A new project launched this week aims to support parents and caregivers by providing resources that promote early learning and brain development.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Family Connection of Glynn and others virtually launched The Basics project in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Evans counties.
The Deal Center gave Family Connection of Glynn and the libraries $25,000 for the project.
The goal of the initiative is to make sure all families with children who are ages birth to 3 have access to the information and support they need to ensure their infants and toddles are ready for life success.
“This project is a proven whole community strategy that has helped other communities around the nation to increase early childhood development,” said Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “The hope is that the five basic principles become second nature in the homes of our families. And I am always all in for any project that supports cognitive development for children that leads to lifelong readers in Glynn County.”
The five “basics” promoted by the initiative are to maximize love, manage stress; talk, sing and point; count, group and compare; explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories.
Incorporating these science-based parenting and caregiving priorities into routine behaviors at home is proven to advance social, emotional and cognitive development for children ages birth to 3.
The Basics of Coastal Georgia organizers provide more information on their website — sites.google.com/view/thebasicsofcoastalga/home — where they break down each tenet’s purpose and ways to accomplish these goals.
“Family Connection wanted to bring this resource so we could continue to meet our goal of improving school readiness for our children and families,” said Dominique Mack, executive director of Family Connection of Glynn. “In order to do so we have to be aware of having those basic things we sometimes take for granted, like talking and singing to children, to build emotional connection, bond with our babies and spark their interest and engagement in learning. We thought this would be a way that we could bring awareness to the tools and resources that the Basics offers.”
The project will target three areas in the counties to get the message out — childcare providers, healthcare and community.
“Specifically, we are trying to reach the parent/caregiver and child,” Mullis said. “For our communities, we pulled out childcare providers and healthcare environments as two of the places we could monetarily afford to reach within the grant amount. And lucky for us, the public libraries in these counties are connected through PINES and made for a solid trusted institution to reach the general community while still remaining in budget.”
Childcare providers have been identified already and are being given virtual teacher workshops on The Basics, Mullis said. They will also be given board books to distribute to their families in December to continue the practice at home.
The healthcare providers have not all been identified yet, but they will also get board books to give their families at children’s wellness checks. They will also be given access to a text messaging system for healthcare providers to give their families that sends a free text to parents alerting them to the developmental milestones their children are entering.
For the community, the libraries in Glynn and the library in Evans County will be sharing The Basics principles at reading and outreach events. The libraries will also be given board books to give out at these programs as well as others.
“The strategies are based around a network of community support, which will be continuously built throughout the project,” Mullis said.
The Basics initiative was established to address noted cognitive skill gaps between children of different races, ethnicities and parental education in national data by the age of 2. Disparities that are well-established by the start of school are challenging to overcome.
This resource will provide local agencies that support families with ways to promote the best learning opportunities, Mack said.
“When I think about Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, every child and adult needs emotional support, and The Basics show us how to do that through play, touch and language,” she said. “We can all benefit from that.”
To connect with the project, get more information or become a part of this network, email thebasicscoastalgeorgia@gmail.com.