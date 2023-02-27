Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.
The therapy dog session was the latest installment of the school’s “Worry Free Wednesday” program, organized every month by the student-led Health and Wellness Club on campus.
The goal of “Worry Free Wednesday” is to promote and enhance student wellness, including mental, emotional and physical health.
“It brings the student body together and makes school a lot more fun,” said Lily Najawicz, a junior and a member of the club that oversees Worry Free Wednesday each month.
The Health and Wellness Club invited the local chapter of Therapy Dogs International to bring therapy dogs to campus as an opportunity for students to benefit from the calming, healthy effects of spending time with the canines.
Therapy dogs have been shown to lower blood pressure, relieve stress and promote the release of serotonin in the brain.
“Dogs are just a comfort,” said Nikki Pope, Frederica’s school nurse and one of the club’s advisors. “That’s why they’re used in hospitals, and you can see that the kids are drawn to them.”
Past Worry Free Wednesdays have focused on a variety of topics, including mental health, anti-bullying and suicide awareness. Last month, to learn about the ways exercise benefits mental health, the students had a Zumba lesson outside in between classes.
The club often ties the month’s theme to a major holiday or awareness opportunity. For February, in connection with Valentine’s Day, the students wanted to focus on the five love languages — words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch.
“With February being the month of Valentine’s Day and loving, what we decided to do was the five love languages, and we had an activity for each one,” said Katie Eckert, a junior and co-president of the Health and Wellness Club.
Dogs represented the love language of physical touch.
At a tent set up nearby, students expressed the other love languages by writing words of affirmation in heart-shaped messages as well as letters that served as acts of service.
“We’re in school for nine months, so they learn about nine different topics that are important to our well-being and our health — mentally, emotionally, physically,” Eckert said. “And this gives them a minute to take a break during the school day, which can be very stressful. It gives them a moment to hang out, be with people, be with friends, do something for somebody else.”
Worry Free Wednesdays are offered to ninth-12th grade students on campus, and the school hopes to expand the program to middle school students as well, said Rachael Lee, a counselor at Frederica.
Officials with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention have stated that adolescents nationwide are going through a mental health crisis, Lee said, which affects their wellness in many ways.
Worry Free Wednesdays take a proactive approach and teach students about how to care for their well- being, she said.
Lee works with students who are experiencing anxiety, stress, depression and social conflict, and she said this initiative raises awareness of those kinds of mental health challenges while bringing the students together for social connection.
“The focus really of Worry Free Wednesday is student wellness,” she said.
The Health and Wellness Club coordinates numerous activities and initiatives on campus throughout the school year, including regular American Red Cross blood drives and an annual Relay for Life fundraiser that is going on now.