Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.

The therapy dog session was the latest installment of the school’s “Worry Free Wednesday” program, organized every month by the student-led Health and Wellness Club on campus.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.