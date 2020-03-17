Toilet paper. Paper towels. Disinfectant wipes. Eggs.
If you want any of these products, you may need to go to several stores in order to find them, especially if your search pertains to toilet paper.
And you may still go home empty-handed.
Such was the status in at least half a dozen Glynn County grocery stores Monday, each of which witnessed midday Monday crowds the size of which could be compared to the busiest times of the year.
The News was unable to find any toilet paper available for sale at any of the locations visited, and only an extremely limited amount of paper towels and disinfectant wipes.
Each store also displayed notable runs on their inventory of canned pasta and canned vegetables. Shelves were empty where bottled water once sat.
Various cleansers, soap and detergent are available, though bleach and products with bleach are in high demand and availability is different from store to store. The same thing applies for bread products. Bagged rice can be hard to find, depending on what kind of rice you want and in what quantity.
Fresh fruit and vegetables continue to be widely available, though in reduced quantities — especially lettuce and bagged salads. The quantity and quality of onions, potatoes and tomatoes varies from store to store.
For customers who want eggs, the pickings are slim. Both the Lanier Plaza Winn-Dixie and the location on St. Simons Island had eggs, but for most stores the only eggs available were pre-packaged hard-boiled varieties and liquid egg in cartons.
At the Walmart on the Altama Connector, customers all but cleared out several frozen food cases. Nearly every type of frozen food product appeared to be in limited supply. There were also limited selections of meat, deli products and boxed pasta, while the Ramen noodle shelf sat bare, except for two individual packages.
Customers also made significant dents in the amount of pasta sauce, ketchup, peanut butter, jelly, tea bags for iced tea, and bulk amounts of coffee. Chilled juice was in short supply, as was milk, and nearly all of the cooking oil was gone.
By late Monday afternoon, the gas station at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Altama Avenue was out of gas. Inside the store, less than half of the deli meat remained, though what did remain was mostly ham. Customers also made a heavy dent on availability of bread products and meat.
While the store limited bottle water purchases to two packages per customer, the shelves were still nearly bare by afternoon.
Both the Walmart and the Walmart Neighborhood Market reduced their hours to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S.’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement Saturday that the reduced hours help staff restock high-demand products and perform necessary cleaning and sanitizing.
“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Smith said.
At Publix on the Altama Connector, the chicken was almost all gone, and there had been a run on frozen hamburgers and ready-to-cook meals. Customers also bought a significant amount of frozen biscuits and pot pies. The entire section of disinfectant wipes was sold out, despite the store limiting purchases of wipes and disinfectant spray to two of each per customer.
Publix is also limiting its hours, closing at 8 p.m until further notice.
Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement that the store’s cleaning and sanitation standards already met Centers for Disease Control guidelines, but they’ve instituted “a heightened disinfectant response program” and suspended all food demonstrations indefinitely.
At the Target at the Glynn Isles shopping center, purchase limits also didn’t stop clearing of shelves that once held bottled water and paper products. However, the impact to availability of most of the food products wasn’t as bad as most other places, so there were still a lot of different types of soup, canned vegetables and rice.
Target CEO Brian Cornell announced last week each store is to clean surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens every 30 minutes, and they’ve added staff hours for extra cleaning, while staffing up services like order pick-up and drive-up.
Both the Winn-Dixie at Lanier Plaza and the one on St. Simons Island had more products available at higher quantities, with the exception of paper products and bottled water, which are in short supply everywhere.
The St. Simons Island location has self-serve deli bars that are usually stocked, but the store shut those down as a cautionary move in light of the spread of COVID-19. Winn-Dixie also had the most meat available out of the stores visited Monday.
Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in a statement that beginning Monday all Winn-Dixie locations will close at 9 p.m. until further notice. He said the company prides itself on high cleanliness standards, “and we’ve added extra focus in our most high-touch areas of the store, such as check-out, PIN pads, cart corrals, etc. We’re taking all necessary precautions with our associates and adopting recommended best practices from the Centers for Disease Control.”
The Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island is now closing at 9 p.m. until further notice, and customers are limited to three items each of canned meat, cleaning supplies, pasta, toilet tissue, water, and the cold, flu and allergy variety of Airborne.
Bread products were almost all gone, but the store appeared to be fully stocked on tortillas. And while under normal circumstances the store has an extensive fresh fruit and vegetable selection, customers made noticeable in-roads there, especially on lettuce, bagged salads, tomatoes, oranges and other fruit.
Harris Teeter President Rod Antolock said in a statement that staff is cleaning numerous commonly used areas more often, sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking supplies like soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer. They’re also making sure to wipe down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.
“We know our communities need us, and that’s why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores open, stocked and clean,” Antolock said. “And that’s why our supply chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our shoppers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through ExpressLane Online Shopping and delivery, where available. We will continue to monitor our inventory and may limit quantities of specific items based on availability.”