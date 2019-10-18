The Probe Fair at Brunswick High School annually brings numerous resources into one room, all with the intention of helping high school juniors and seniors make the big decision of where to attend college.
The college fair brought in nearly 50 colleges and universities Thursday and attracted 800 to 1,000 students from area high schools.
“It’s good exposure for kids that aren’t able to maybe visit a college campus,” said Mary Belechak, the senior class counselor at Glynn Academy. Belechack brought around 80 students over from Glynn Academy for the event.
The Probe Fair tour includes 64 fairs spanning 11 weeks, with stops throughout Georgia. Colleges and universities of all sorts and sizes were on hand inside Brunswick High’s gymnasium Thursday.
Kaitlyn Sanson, an enrollment counselor for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, manned a booth for the school. She said ABAC representatives have been taking trips to Brunswick for the fair for several years. These kinds of events offer college’s a chance to talk face-to-face with potential students and share the institution’s story, she said.
“We focus on what’s unique about ABAC,” Sanson said. “We’re a smaller school. We have one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, and we have unique programs that a lot of other schools don’t have.”
Juniors and seniors are currently in the midst of the hard work that goes into choosing and applying to colleges. Belechak said she supports her students through the process by writing recommendations, walking students through the financial aid process and talking with them about the post-high schools options.
Chris O’Quinn, junior class counselor at Brunswick High and one of the Probe Fair’s organizers, said he always recommends visiting a college campus whenever possible, to get the feel of a college’s atmosphere. But event’s like the Probe Fair, he said, offer students a chance to receive information about numerous options in one place.
“Specially for juniors, if maybe they haven’t started that process yet, they can get a lot of information from these colleges about the average SAT scores, average GPA that’s needed, maybe a certain degree that they’re looking at,” he said. “It’s just a lot of information in one room.”
Students also get a chance to take the initiative and ask their own questions to the college representatives.
“It’s great for social skills, or soft skills,” O’Quinn said. “… They get to interact with an adult, and I think that’s just as important about getting the information about the colleges.”