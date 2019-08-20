Probation case goes before federal appeals court

A case challenging the constitutionality of Georgia’s private probation system goes before the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals today for the second time. The plaintiff, Christina Brinson, is looking to have the matter eventually brought before the state Supreme Court.
The last time the 11th Circuit reviewed the case, it remanded the matter back to the U.S. District Court in Brunswick for determination as to whether federal jurisdiction existed in a matter largely dealing with the way Georgia allows for the administration of its misdemeanor probationers.
In the process of the district court attempting to determine jurisdiction, the plaintiff filed motions including a motion to certify questions to the state Supreme Court. There was also a motion for leave to amend the complaint against the defendant, Providence Community Corrections, and other associated motions.
Brinson was attempting to get the case certified as a class action on behalf of all other similarly situated misdemeanor probationers, and U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood found the suit fell under federal jurisdiction through the Class Action Fairness Act.
Wood, in denying the motion to amend, stated Brinson didn’t explain why an amendment was necessary.
“Brinson has the burden of showing that the court should grant her motion for leave to file an amended complaint,” Wood wrote. “Brinson has simply not done so.
“She’s provided the court with no explanation as to why she could not have moved for leave to amend before the court issued its dismissal order.”
Wood also noted Brinson’s lack of addressing this issue while the motion to dismiss was pending, suggesting the plaintiff was using the 11th Circuit’s remand order to take a second shot at moving the suit forward.
As such, Wood denied the motion for leave, and denied the motions to certify class and certify questions to the state Supreme Court as moot.
Those questions, which constitute the issue before the court today, include:
· Does Georgia law condone probation officers with systematic conflicts of interest?
· Is the establishment of standard supervision fees that a probationer must pay a legislative function that must be addressed by the Georgia legislature rather an ad hoc by each trial court that adjudicates misdemeanor cases?
· Does offender-funded private probation as applied under the contract between Providence Community Corrections and Wayne County and its state court impair rights conferred by the constitution of the state of Georgia?
· Are the fees that probationers are required to pay to a private company a civil debt for which one cannot be imprisoned for failure to pay because of Georgia’s constitutional prohibition of imprisonment for debt?
· As a matter of Georgia law, must a contract for private probation “be attached to the approval by the governing authority of the county,” as commanded by Ga. Code Ann. § 42-8-101(a)(1), in order to form a valid contract?
· Is Providence’s contract to provide probation officers a personal services contract that terminated upon the death of Judge (Raymond) Gordon, the judge who entered into the contract?
· Does Georgia require a pre-suit demand for a suit asserting a claim for money had and received?
Court is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. at the Tuttle U.S. Court of Appeals Building in Atlanta. The Brinson case is the fourth matter of four listed for oral arguments for the day.